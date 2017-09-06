Westworld Episode 7: Trompe L’Oeil Sneak Preview Released

After tonight's thrilling new episode of Westworld (titled "The Adversary"), HBO released a sneak preview of next Sunday's "Trompe L'Oeil" episode. Check it out in the video, and if you would like to know even more, read the episode's official synopsis directly below.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and William (Jimmi Simpson) journey into treacherous terrain; Maeve (Thandie Newton) delivers an ultimatum; Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) considers his next move.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan (Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Person of Interest) and Lisa Joy (Pushing Daisies, Burn Notice), both of whom are executive producing and writing, with Nolan also directing, the series was inspired by the 1973 motion picture Westworld, written and directed by Michael Crichton.

The cast features Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford, Ed Harris as The Man in Black, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, James Marsden as Teddy Flood, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen, Jimmi Simpson as William, Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton, Shannon Woodward as Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice, Ben Barnes as Logan, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, and Clifton Collins, Jr. as Lawrence.

Toye directed the episode written by Halley Gross & Jonathan Nolan.

"Trompe L'Oeil" episode of Westworld will air Sunday, November 13 at 9|8c on HBO.