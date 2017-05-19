Alien: Covenant Image Gives First Look At Katherine Waterston’s Daniels

The official Alien Facebook page has released the first official image of Katherine Waterston as 'Daniels' in 20th Century Fox's upcoming film, Alien: Covenant, and the caption reads, "Nowhere to run."

Little is known about Waterston's character other than she's a crew member on Covenant, a colony ship. As you can see in the image, Waterston is sporting short, dark hair and wearing a tank top. Her appearance is probably meant to remind us of Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) look in the original 1979 film.

As for Waterston, the 36-year-old actress has seen her career take off in the last couple years, starring in Inherent Vice, Steve Jobs, and the upcoming film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus -- and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world -- whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

The cast features Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Billy Crudup, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Alien: Covenant is being directed by Ridley Scott, based on a screenplay written by Jack Paglen (Transcendence) and Michael Green (Green Lantern). It'll open in theaters on August the 4th, 2017.