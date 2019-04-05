Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Describes Black Adam As Ruthless With Wonderful Charm

While Shazam isn't set to be released until 2019, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has already been announced to play Black Adam in the film. With the release date set so far out, many have wondered if Black Adam might show up earlier in one of the other announced DC Comics movies.

In a RockTalk Q&A with fans earlier today on Twitter, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave some insight on how he will play the character.

The Rock tweeted, "Can't wait to play BLACK ADAM. We'll find that anti-hero balance of ruthless rip your throat out w/ wonderful charm.."

Shazam is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on April 5, 2019. Neither a director or who will be playing the role of Shazam has been announced yet.