Game Of Thrones: Detailed Analysis Of The Red Viper And The Mountain’s Bloody Fight

This article contains information and video related to Game of Thrones Season 4 Episode 8: The Mountain and The Viper. In "The Mountain and The Viper" episode of Game of Thrones, The Red Viper and The Mountain faced off in an epic battle. Oberyn The Red Viper was armed with a single spear against the seven foot tall Mountain, wielding a sixty-four inch sword. In the video below, Games of Thrones weapons master Tommy Dunne, stunt coordinator Paul Herbert, director Alex Graves, sword maser/stunt performer CC Smiff, and senior armorer Natalia Lee provide a detailed analysis of the weapons used and the fighting techniques displayed in the scene. "Pedro is this fantastic actor and incredibly dedicated, and I went into my first rehearsal with Pedro to watch him do his moves. And he was more prepared than any actor I've ever seen in a fight. And I was sort of blown away, and it just became the easiest thing we've shot," said Graves.