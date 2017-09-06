Glenn Is Alive On The Walking Dead Thinks The Flash’s Robbie Amell

On a popular comic-book based TV show, there is a character that appears to have died on the show and hasn't been seen in several episodes. Numerous fans on the Internet have been debating what really happened to this character.

Of course, we're talking about Ronnie Raymond (one-half of Firestorm), who appears to have died saving Central City in The Flash Season 2 Premiere.

At the Heroes and Villain Fan Fest on Saturday, Robbie Amell, who played Ronnie Raymond, addressed the apparent death of a character on another comic-book based TV show. After all, Amell's status on The Flash could be said to qualify him as an expert to weigh in on such matters.

In regards to if Glenn is really dead on The Walking Dead, Amell said, "No, it was a body… it was the other guy who fell on top of him. They were eating him. He's fine."

But before Glenn fans breathe a sigh of relief, Amell added, "But it's been long enough now, that I'm a little worried. I know how TV works. For him to not be in that many episodes, I'm like, 'Ok.'"

So do you think Amell is right and Glenn is still alive on The Walking Dead? And if Glenn is still alive, could Ronnie on The Flash still be alive as well?

It seems Amell is a little less optimistic about his own character's fate. When asked if Ronnie might have gotten sucked into Earth 2 and still be alive, Amell said, "It's possible. I think I'm dead. You know, I ripped off the splicer and exploded. That's it."

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC, and The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 PM ET on The CW.