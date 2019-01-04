Joss Whedon Talks Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Angel vs Spike Debate

Love triangles are an inescapable part of television. The push-and-pull drama sourced from a fraught romance can keep audiences tuning into a show for seasons to find out which boy will ultimately win over a girl’s heart. Just look at shows like The Vampire Diaries or even Arrow where Oliver Queen found himself stuck between Felicity Smoak and Laurel Lance. Of course, there is another fan-favorite series that also found itself roped into the love triangle trope, and it is none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Recently, creator Joss Whedon commented on the debacle and shocked fans when he confirmed which ship he sided with.

Speaking with Complex, Whedon was asked about the ongoing debate over who Buffy should end up with: Spike or Angel. After all, the heroine embarked on romances with each of the men to varying success, and Whedon finally confessed he was a Buffy/Spiker believer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m a Buffy/Spike shipper,” he said. “I always felt like he was a more evolved person, but that’s like saying Juliet’s going to be so happy with Benvolio and everyone will love it. Buffy/Angel is for the ages; Buffy/Spike is maybe for me.”

Of course, many fans weren’t expecting that answer to come from Whedon’s lips. After all, audiences were less-than-thrilled with how Spike wooed Buffy in the cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The character was introduced in Season Six as a sarcastic, bad boy with a secret heart of gold. The destructive character made Buffy swoon for his devilish charms (and embarrassing hair), but fans struggled to support the two’s relationship.

Why is that? Well, the answer comes down to Angel. The vampire was Buffy’s first love despite his bloodsucking status. However, his emotional and broody nature drew Buffy in even though she was sworn to kill him and his kind. The illicit romance left fans breathless, so they were understandably shocked when Angel was sucked out of Buffy’s world. The tragic split allowed Angel to get his own spin-off series under Whedon, but fans felt terribly betrayed by the character’s abrupt departure. So, when Spike showed up on the series, fans turned their animosity towards him with vengeance.

To many fans, the relationship between Buffy and Angel is the series’ OTP (One True Pairing). The star-crossed lovers have even been compared to literary figures such as Romeo and Juliet because of their heart-wrenching history. But, when it comes to Whedon, the director finds the dynamic between Buffy and Spike to be much more appealing.

Or does he?

At the end of his interview, the director shifted gears and told the site, “Actually, I’m a Spike/Angel shipper.” Clearly, his answer threw a wrench into the Angel vs. Spike debate as it rewrote the problem by shipping the two me together. Slash fans will be thrilled with the director’s comment regardless of its jesting tone. Over the years, fans have grown increasingly interested in shipping Angel and Spike despite their mismatched timelines and personalities.

So, what do you think about Whedon’s position? Do you agree that Buffy and Spike are a true OTP, or does Angel still rank above the Season Six substitute?