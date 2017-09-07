The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman Says Lori Isn’t A Ghost But Avoids Death Question

During an appearance on Talking Dead, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman clarified something about Lori's recent appearances. When asked what the significance was of Lori appearing so spring-time fresh and white, Robert Kirkman said, "I want to take a moment to say that she's not a ghost. No, this is not a ghost. But this is a vision of someone, you know it's coming from a happier time. It's coming from a piece of his memory, reminding him to do things." Kirkman explained, "So you know, Tyreese wants to stay in the prison, and it comes to him at a time when he thinks he's about to make a mistake. So it's his psyche pulling something that's going to affect him in a major way. So it makes her look as ideal as possible." When asked why Hershel was so calm when Rick told him that he was seeing Lori, Robert Kirkman replied, "I think he's been seeing his dead wife for years." As host Chris Hardwick bought it hook, line, and sinker, Robert Kirkman started laughing, as he was only joking about Hershel seeing his dead wife. However, Kirkman did add that since Hershel has lost a wife also that he's more in tune with what Rick is going through. After host Chris Hardwick pointed out that Kevin Smith thought Lori was still alive because a body wasn't shown, he asked Robert Kirkman point black if Lori was alive or dead. Robert Kirkman replied, "First, I want to make a joke. Maybe that's why she's not a ghost. Huh? What?" Kirkman added, "Are we really saying Carl's that bad of a shot? I mean do you really think that's possible that he missed." It's interesting that Robert Kirkman chose to answer with a joke, and he didn't really provide a concrete confirmation of if Lori was alive or dead. Could this be a hint that Lori is still alive?