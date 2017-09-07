The Walking Dead Spoiler: The Secret Of Clara’s Husband Revealed

If you haven't watched The Walking Dead Season 4 Premiere, then be warned that spoilers follow for the "30 Days Without An Accident" episode. During the episode, Rick comes across a lady in the woods named Clara. At first, Rick mistakes her for a walker, but when she speaks, he realizes that she's human. Clara tells Rick that she has a husband named Eddie, and she asks if they can join his group. Rick says he will consider it, but that he must meet Eddie first and ask him three questions. When Rick gets to Clara's campsite, Clara tries to stab him with her knife. After Rick avoids her attack, Clara reveals that she just needed to feed her husband Eddie, who is presumable a walker. Clara stabs herself instead, but Eddie is never shown on camera. It's hinted that a bag at the campsite contains what is left of Eddie. During the Talking Dead after-show, host Chris Hardwick confirmed that what was in Clara's bag was basically Eddie's zombie head. However, the head was never shown, because producers wanted to leave the image up to the audience's imagination. When asked if they ever considered showing a shot where the head came out of the bag, Gimple explained, "No actually, and it's funny. I thought that would be a thing. I thought people would be saying maybe we should see the head. And I remember talking to Greg Nicotero, who directed this episode amazingly…but I remember Greg saying like, 'No way.'" Gimple contined, "Greg makes the most amazing zombies in the world. There's only one group of people that can maybe make better zombies and that's like the audience's imagination sometimes, the things they don't see. And we were both down with not showing the zombie, not showing Eddie's head ever." Gimple also included a little bit of a gag comment during the episode, which some viewers may not have caught, because it was said before it became apparent that Eddie was a walker. On the way to the camp, Clara said, "It's just ahead." Gimple explained, "That was sort of a scumbag brain moment where you're writing and then you see the line that you just wrote and you're like, 'Oh yeah, that's fine. Well done, brain.' But then you have a moment of reflection in the dark of your office, and you're kind of like, "Yeah, you know what, keep it, let's do this.'"