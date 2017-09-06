The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus And Robert Kirkman Teaming Up For Air Sci-Fi Movie

has had a pretty big positive impact on the careers of both Robert Kirkman and Norman Reedus. Now, it looks like Kirkman and Reedus are looking to make more magic on a new project. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kirkman and Reedus are teaming up on a sci-fi movie called Air. Robert Kirkman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Chris Ferguson and David Alpert are producing Air, while Norman Reedus and Djimon Hounsou are set to star in the movie. Reedus will also be serving as an executive producer on the film. The script is by Christian Cantamessa and Chris Pasetto, and Cantamessa will also direct what is being described as a low-budget picture. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is reportedly negotiating to acquire the project. Air is set in "an underground cryogenic facility after a nuclear fallout renders the atmosphere unbreathable." The film revolves around two custodial workers in the center, who take care of the cryogenically sleeping personnel that are to re-establish society. However, the two workers also face struggles with preserving their own sanity and lives in what is an extremely fragile environment.