The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus As The Punisher In Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore

As reported a couple weeks ago by Comicbook.com, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, is the voice of The Punisher in an upcoming Marvel animated series. Marvel has just announced some more details on the film, which is called Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore. Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore is a direct-to-video anime feature from Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures. It will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on April 16, 2013. In addition to officially announcing Norman Reedus as the voice of Frank Castle/The Punisher, Marvel also announced Matthew Mercer as the voice of Tony Stark/Iron Man. The Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore Blu-Ray and DVD will include two behind-the

scenes featurettes: "Tale Of Technovore," which explores the animation, story and adaptation of Marvel characters; and "S.H.I.E.L.D.: Protecting The Marvel Universe," which delivers an all-access look and brief history into the organization as portrayed in the comics and adapted in the film. The Blu-Ray will also include an exclusive interactive art gallery featuring the conceptual art produced by Madhouse for the film In Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore, "Billionaire Tony Stark, in his Iron Man armor, prevents an attack from a mysterious new foe, but innocent bystanders are killed, including his best friend War Machine, Lt. Colonel James Rhodes. Detained for questioning by S.H.I.E.L.D., Iron Man escapes, determined to find the mastermind behind the attack. Pursued by Black Widow and Hawkeye, Iron Man enlists the help of the ruthless vigilante The Punisher. But can the Armored Avenger handle what he finds when he catches the person responsible and is forced to face his deadliest weapon, a biotechnology called Technovore that could wipe out all life on the planet?"