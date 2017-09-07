The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Didn’t Want Daryl To Be Leader

During Season 4 of the Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon has stepped up as the new leader of the group. However, when the producers initially pitched the idea of Daryl becoming a leader to Norman Reedus, he was against it. In an interview with the Screen Actors Guild Foundation (embedded below), Reedus revealed, "They pitched me this season ahead of time, and they were like, 'Oh, you're kind of stepping up as a leader.' And I was like, 'What? No! No!" Why didn't Reedus want Daryl to be a leader? "Because he's not that guy," explained Reedus. "Even before there were moments where he was looking for Sophia, and Rick's like, 'Wait for us and lets form a plan, and we'll go together.' And he's like 'I'm better off on my own.' He's always been that guy." Reedus talked about the scene in Season 2 where Daryl didn't tell anybody, but he went and beat up Randall to get answers. Reedus said, "His style is to just quietly get it done. He's very loyal, that guy. I don't want to be the leader. I was like, 'No, no, I don't want to do that.' I was like, 'He's a reluctant leader. Right? Right? Right?' So like little alterations were made always." The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.