The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Has Received Thousands Of Submissions For Fan Art Book

After launching a very successful book of his photography, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus is working on his second book, which will showcase artwork from his fans. Back in late April, Reedus announced the book project via social media. "Love you guys. I've decided to make a book of the artwork you've made me me over the yrs. and new stuff! With your permission of course.x," tweeted Reedus. In a recent tweet, Reedus revealed that he's received thousands of submission for the fan art book. However, Reedus has made one request in particular. Reedus tweeted, "The fan art book is coming out awesome! We need tattoos. Who's got tattoos !!" Tomorrow (May 13) is the deadline for fans to submit art work to Norman Reedus at bigbaldbook1@gmail.com.

Tomorrow’s last day for art submissions for the art fan book. Send to bigbaldbook1@gmail.com. Loveuguys!! So cool ! — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) May 12, 2014