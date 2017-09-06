The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Is Most Proud Of Still Episode

In an interview on Huffington Post Live, Norman Reedus offered some feedback on the upcoming "Still" episode of The Walking Dead, which centers around his character Daryl Dixon and Emily Kinney's character Beth Greene. When a fan asked if Daryl had any hope that the rest of his group might still be alive, Reedus replied, "I will say that he's the type of guy that he needs to be pushed in a hopeful direction. He's not a positive person. I will say that the episode that is playing this Sunday answers a lot of those questions. The character that Emily plays, Beth, is such a candle in the darkness for him. And she brings that out in him again. She gives him hope in a way, through the course of that. That episode is definitely one of the most proud I am of being on the show, that episode." Reedus added, "It's great. It came out great. They did such a good job with it. And Emily's so good in it. But that sort of hope is something he needs to find through other people. And I think he starts off that episode in a really dark place. He basically just growls at her in the first twenty minutes of that show. She becomes that light at the end of the tunnel." The "Still" episode of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, March 2, 2014 at 9 PM ET.