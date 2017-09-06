The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Talks Leaving Georgia & Celebrity Zombies

During The Walking Dead Season 4, there were a couple of subtle hints that the survivors might leave Georgia and head to Washington, DC. Of course, Abraham's central mission is to get Eugene to Washington, DC, because he believes that Eugene can help save the world. There was also a Washington, DC spoon that Beth found while searching a country club for booze with Daryl. In an interview on AMC, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple was asked directly if the survivors would venture to other areas of the United States besides Georgia. "It's entirely possible that they might, you never know," replied Gimple. "Right now they've found a couple different bases of operation. But they are on foot, so anything is possible." Gimple also addressed whether celebrities want to be zombies on the series.

"There are requests, but generally it doesn't happen too much," replied Gimple. "It's a very difficult job and it takes a certain amount of training and endurance. Put it this way: If there were celebrities that did sneak onto the show somehow, we wouldn't tell you."