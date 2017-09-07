The Walking Dead’s Secret Hidden Message Revealed On Talking Dead

On the Talking Dead, host Chris Hardwick revealed a secret message hidden in the "Indifference" episode of The Walking Dead. At the gas station, the numbers on one of the signs had been turned upside down to spell out a message. The numbers "4377" had been turned around to spell out the world "hell." Walking Dead co-executive producer compared it to signs that people make to send messages after disasters like Katrina. The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC. The Talking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 10 PM ET.