The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Shares Glenn’s Survival Tips

On The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun is one of the original cast members with his character Glenn having survived for over fifty episodes. In a new AMC video, Yeun shared some of Glenn's tips for surviving in a zombie apocalypse. "Find a beautiful woman, find people that are very good with a gun, and hang out with them," said Yeun. "The smartest thing Glenn has done is making a bone shiv out of a walker's arm... breaking the chair, killing the walker. Glenn just keeps going." As Walking Dead fans know, Glenn is referring to a scene in "When The Dead Come Knocking." In the episode, Glenn was duct-taped to a chair, and Merle turned a walker lose in the room with him. Glenn manages to break the chair and use a piece of it to kill the walker. The Walking Dead Mid-Season Premiere airs on Sunday, February 9, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.