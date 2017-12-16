The Best Power Rangers Holiday Episodes

The holidays are officially upon us, and it seems like a perfect time to take a look at some of the best holiday specials from the Power Rangers franchise.

Now, a couple things to note here. “Holidays” truly means “Christmas” in this case. There are some amazing Halloween specials in the Power Rangers catalog, but we recently covered those specials. You’d think it would include Thanksgiving specials too, but Power Rangers actually didn’t really do Thanksgiving specials like the other two holidays.

Sure there were some Thanksgiving themes in some, but officially they don’t classify them as Thanksgiving specials. So, that leaves the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas. To start, let’s look at one that didn’t make the cut but is worthy of an honorable mention.

The very first Christmas special is called “Alpha’s Magical Christmas”, and it stands out for a few reasons. The first is that it really doesn’t include the Rangers for most of the episode. They are referenced and seen from afar sure, but it isn’t until towards the end that fans really see them. Most of the episode consists of kids and Alpha 5 singing Christmas classics, though it does seem from the look of the place he did spend quite a bit of time decorating.

In any case, it’s a fine episode, but not really engaging after the initial watch.

There are also a few that didn’t rise above their clip show foundations. It’s not uncommon to have Power Rangers specials feature various clips throughout, but more than a few have risen above to actually become entertaining episodes around that premise. If it didn’t, then it’s not on the list.

“I’m Dreaming Of A White Ranger”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Season 3 – Episode 16.

Original Airdate: September 12, 1995.

Unlike “Alpha’s Magical Christmas”, “I’m Dreaming Of A White Ranger” actually features the Power Ranges heavily, all done with a Christmas flair.

Good old Lord Zedd hatches a plan to take control of the North Pole and sends Rito Revolto down to apprehend Santa. He manages to somehow succeed, but Zordon and the Rangers find out his plan and head to the North Pole to save Santa and Christmas. They have to do so without their powers (Christmas magic and all), and a fun adventure ensues.

Most remember the kiss by Tommy and Kimberly under the mistletoe from this episode, but it also holds up as a fun-filled holiday adventure.

“A Season To Remember”

Power Rangers Zeo – Episode 29.

Original Airdate: November 27, 1996.

Evidently Power Rangers villains just hate the holidays, especially ones that aim to bring everyone under the same roof.

That was the case in “A Season To Remember”, as the Rangers help Ernie plan a multicultural holiday banquet. Obviously, Mondo hates this and so decides to interfere. The episode is another entertaining holiday affair, but one of the biggest things that stands out involves Tommy and Kat, and more specifically their future.

The episode contains a look at the future, which shows Tommy married to Katherine. The episode also reveals that they have two grandchildren, including one who is wearing a communicator not unlike theirs early in their careers. Some Ranger fans see this as canon, while others dispute it due to the series that came later.

Others will always feel that Tommy would’ve somehow ended up with Kimberly, of course, but either way, the episode will always be notable thanks to this sequence.

“Here Comics Heximas”

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge – Episode 22.

Original Airdate: December 10, 2016.

Power Rangers holiday episodes have a habit of including loads of clips, but Dino Super Charge‘s “Here Comes Heximus” managed to incorporate them pretty well.

Thanks to some tampered Secret Santa gifts, the Rangers get put under the spell of Heximas, and the monster uses that to turn some of them against each other. In one memorable scene, Tyler uses memories (hence the clips) to break Shelby out of Heximas’ spell.

If you’re going to be a primarily a clip show, at least try to make it not so obvious, right?

“Stuck On Christmas”

Power Rangers Super Samurai – Episode 22.

Original Airdate: December 15, 2012.

Like “Here Comes Heximas”, Power Rangers Super Samurai‘s “Stuck on Christmas” is primarily a clip show, but Bulk and Spike manage to make it memorable.

Bulk and Spike are great in this episode, suiting the comedic Christmas vibe perfectly. Most of the spotlight is on Mia this time around, but the other Rangers also show up in clips, including “drill sergeant” Emily.

It doesn’t really add much of substance to the series storyline, but it’s extremely light-hearted and quite entertaining as a whole.

“The Robo Knight Before Christmas”

Power Rangers Megaforce – Episode 22.

Original Airdate: December 7, 2013.

Fish out of water stories are always entertaining, especially when you put a Santa hat on Robo Knight and ask him to narrate a Christmas story.

Sure it’s a bit cheesy in parts, but it is in fitting with the season, and you’re a scrooge if you didn’t at least smile when he lit the children’s Christmas tree, especially when you consider he did it for a full year.

You can have a clip show and still have heart, and “The Robo Knight Before Christmas” has plenty of it.

Well, that’s our list, but make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for more Power Rangers holiday cheer!