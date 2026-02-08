Power Rangers Project Leaving Netflix (So You Better Watch It Soon)

Netflix is home to a truly impressive collection of movies and shows at any one time, but the roster gets shaken up several times a month thanks to new films and shows making their way to the service and other shows and films making their departure. This is especially relevant to Power Rangers fans at the moment, as a major Power Rangers project is leaving Netflix soon, so if you haven’t watched it yet or just want to watch it for the first time, you should watch it soon.

Netflix is currently home to a number of Power Rangers projects, but at the moment, there is only one that’s been revealed to be leaving. That project is the 2017 Power Rangers movie, which was a major reboot of the franchise, and is very much worth your time. The good news is you can still watch it for a little bit longer, and you absolutely should before it leaves Netflix on March 6th, 2026.

What Was The Power Rangers Reboot?

The 2017 Power Rangers Reboot went all-out with a major marketing campaign, slick new costumes, and a group of talented young stars making up the new cast of Rangers. The suits were more alien in design, and there was a modernizing of the mythology that brought Zordon (played by Bryan Cranston) and Rita Repulsa (played by Elizabeth Banks) together as part of the same Power Rangers team before they became enemies.

The film cost around $100 million to make and was aimed to kick off a franchise, but unfortunately, the film only brought in $85 million domestically and $142 million worldwide. If you follow the traditional view of a film having to make double its budget to turn a profit, given marketing expenses, it’s likely that Power Rangers didn’t end up on the right side of the profit line, and any sequel hopes were thus dashed.

That said, the reboot did a lot right in terms of modernizing the Power Rangers franchise, and if you look at that cast now, the film had a dynamite group of Rangers that could have been stars in multiple movies if the franchise had continued as planned. There was even a tease of adding Tommy Oliver in the sequel, which would have allowed the film to tackle the Green Ranger, but unfortunately, that never came to pass.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix Soon?

The Power Rangers movie reboot won’t depart until March 6th, but there are other films and shows leaving the service before then. Some of the standout projects leaving Netflix in the next week or two include Married to Work Season 1 (February 10th), Netflix Originals Nadiya’s Time to Eat Season 1 and Nadiya Bakes Season 1, and Quantum Leap Season 1, which leave on February 12th and February 14th, respectively.

Speaking of reboots, The A-Team reboot from 2010 is departing on February 16th, along with Warrior Seasons 1 through 3. 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is leaving February 18th, while Shakespeare in Love departs on February 20th. One of the biggest departures is another Netflix original, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which will have all five seasons leaving on February 21st.

Other February departures include Red and Sonic Boom on February 22nd, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on February 25th, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 3 and 4 on February 26th.

You can watch the 2017 Power Rangers Reboot right now on Netflix.

