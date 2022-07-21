BOOM! Studios Reveals New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Creative Team and First Look at Comic-Con 2022 (Exclusive)

A new era will kick off with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, and today we’ve got your exclusive first details on the new creative team and the next chapter in the Power Rangers comics saga. Today at San Diego Comic-Con BOOM! Studios has revealed the new creative team taking over in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1010, and it will be written by rising star Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and illustrated by artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly). All of the Rangers will be reunited and recharged as they kick off a bold new adventure, and it all begins in October of this year. You can check out even more covers for the big issue starting on the next slide.

Charge to 100 has brought everything together and set the stage for a new chapter for the Power Rangers franchise, and Flores and Gianfelice couldn’t be more excited to get things started. Issue #101 will feature a main cover by Mateus Manhanini (Black Panther) as well as variant covers by Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin), Francesco Tomaselli (Heavy Metal), David Mack (Daredevil), Dani Pendergast (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer), and more, and you can check them all out on the next slide.

“Being able to write Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is a literal dream come true, and I can't stop pinching myself,” said Flores. “The coming issues will feature a wild ride that will aim to honor the incredible history of this iconic series, and push the Rangers to their absolute limits.”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is one of the comic book series I’ve always wanted to illustrate! So full of action and emotion,” said Di Gianfelice. “I’m really excited to start this new adventure with all of you so pick up a copy of issue #101 and prepare to be amazed!”

“With a brand new RECHARGED era and a brand new creative team to launch it, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are back bigger and more Morphinominal than ever before,” said Allyson Gronowitz, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “We’re so grateful to all the loyal fans and readers for being an integral part of the 100-issue journey thus far. Just wait until you see what’s in store for the Rangers as they reunite to face some of the biggest threats in the universe…and beyond!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 will hit comic stores this October.

Are you excited for the next era in Power Rangers comics? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Main Cover by Mateus Manhanini

Variant Cover by Francesco Tomaselli

Variant Cover by Bon Bernardo

Variant Cover by David Mack