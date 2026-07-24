Power Rangers Reboot Just Got Some Good News (With One Key Issue)

It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster for the Power Rangers reboot, as there was an initial wave of excitement when it was announced that the reboot would be heading to Disney+, followed by yet another wave when it was revealed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E Steinberg and Dan Shotz were at the helm of the new project. We even got some possible casting, but then those seemed to either fall through or never materialize, and then rumors hit that the project might have already been cancelled. Thankfully, we got some welcome news on the reboot during San Diego Comic-Con, though there is still one key issue.

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It turns out that The Legacy of Nerd spoke with the Hasbro rep over the Power Rangers franchise during the Hasbro Press Event at San Diego Comic-Con, and he asked about the Disney+ Power Rangers reboot. The rep confirmed that the live-action reboot is still in early development with Steinberg and Shotz, and the project has not been cancelled. That said, she also confirmed that the project hasn’t actually been officially greenlit either, so while it is great news that the project hasn’t been cancelled, it doesn’t necessarily mean that this project is going to end up becoming a reality either.

🚨BREAKING: Hasbro confirms the Disney+ Reboot is still in active development at SDCC



The Legacy Of Nerd Exclusive



I attended an invite only SDCC Hasbro Press Event where I got to speak to the Hasbro Rep over the Power Rangers Franchise



She confirmed to me that the Disney+… pic.twitter.com/SrjQJOtz4D — The Legacy of Nerd (@thelegacyofnerd) July 23, 2026

What We Know About The Power Rangers Live-Action Reboot So Far

Details haven’t exactly been easy to come by regarding the new Power Rangers reboot, but courtesy of previous insider details about an early script, there are some things that are known. While the series will feature the original Ranger colors of Red, Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Black, it won’t be the original characters in the suits. Instead, it will be a new group of characters who wield those powers, but the powers they inherited are thought to be passed down from the original team.

This is alluded to in the synopsis for the series, which says that after this new group of Rangers is drawn to the center of the chaos, they are chosen to become the first Power Rangers team in decades, though the world doesn’t remember the Rangers ever existed. This could be due to the series of anomalies that have been happening in the city, but this could also be the work of the main villain.

It’s not known who that villain is, but the one detail shared was that the character is female. That would certainly suggest Rita Repulsa, and if the comics are an example, you could see something along the lines of an alternate-universe Rita we’ve seen in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It allows you to have a familiar name but also leave open the opportunity for twists, though all that’s conjecture at this point.

Hopefully fans get to see the Power Rangers live-action reboot actually make it to the screen, especially with such a talented creative team in place. Fingers crossed we get to see it happen.

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