The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition Dragonzord Is Finally Happening, But There’s A Major Catch

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dinozords are some of the franchise’s most beloved Zords, which makes sense given that they were the Zords featured when the show first took off with fans. That said, there is another incredibly popular Zord from the original series, and that would be the Green Ranger’s Dragonzord. Now the Power Rangers Re-Ignition line is finally getting its Dragonzord, but there’s a major catch in adding it to your collection.

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Playmates Toys kicked off its Re-Ignition toyline with the original 5 Dinozords, which were all sold as individual Zords that could also combine with the others if you collected them all. When you did, you could assemble the Megazord, but fans were surprised that a Dragonzord didn’t follow. We’ll get to the reason why in a moment, but now Playmates Toys has finally revealed a Power Rangers Combinable Dragonzord, though it will be part of a Kickstarter campaign, so you won’t be able to just head to a store to pick it up. You can check out your first look and more details below.

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Why Is Power Rangers’ Dragonzord On Kickstarter, And Is It Worth Backing?

The journey of the Re-Ignition Dragonzord to Kickstarter is an interesting one, and actually quite surprising. At Toy Fair, LongsToys asked about what happened to the Dragonzord being released, and was told that no retailers wanted to step up and take the exclusive. It’s not known which retailers were offered the exclusive, but Walmart and Target currently have Power Rangers products on shelves, so likely it would have been one of them passing on the exclusive.

The Dragonzord is interesting in that it is one of the most popular Power Rangers Zords, and with it being attached to the ever-popular Green Ranger, you’d think it would have no problem claiming a spot on a store’s exclusive list. That said, if you buy it on its own, you won’t get all the functionality out of it, as you need the other 5 main Zords to form Mega Dragonzord.

After images started making the rounds of Re-Ignition’s upcoming second wave of figures and Zords, it was apparent that they were pretty much skipping over Dragonzord to move to the second season lineup, which includes the Thunderzords and the Tigerzord. Now that’s been fixed by bringing the Dragonzord to reality, but it will be up to the fans backing the campaign to make sure that happens.

Personally, I don’t see the campaign having a problem getting funded. It’s a Zord and one of the more popular ones at that, and if you already own the other Zords, this is pretty much a done deal if you are a completionist. The question then becomes whether it’s worth it, and the early concepts are a little confusing due to the differences between the boxed Zord and the other renders. If it looks more like the version in the box, it should be fine, but the other renders make it look a bit more stylized than the Zords from the first wave.

They have already confirmed that you can create the Mega Dragonzord with this addition though, so it will assuredly work with the other designs at least mechanically. You’ll also be able to transform it into Dragonzord Battle Mode, and it will feature missile-launching hands, a drill spinning tail, and hip and shoulder articulation. The Dragonzord stands at almost 10 inches tall, and Playmates Toys does highlight the fact that this is the only way to get the Dragonzord for the foreseeable future.

You can sign up for the campaign right here, and it will launch on August 18th.

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