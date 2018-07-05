‘Go Go Power Rangers’ Makes A Huge Revelation About The Ranger Slayer

Go Go Power Rangers #11 features some big revelations about the Ranger Slayer, and it will have everyone talking.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #11, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

As seen in our preview of Go Go Power Rangers #11, Kimberly managed to get to the command center to take on the Ranger Slayer while the other Rangers tried to stop her Gravezord from destroying the city. In this issue we see that fight play out, and Kimberly is taking a beating from Drakkon’s Kim.

Kimberly manages to turn the tables though (with a bit of help from Alpha 5) by using the Command Center’s defenses against her. The pylons hit Ranger Slayer with heavy electrical charges, and the force snaps her Bow of Darkness in half. The bow then explodes, and Ranger Slayer is seen kneeling on the ground, uttering the words “I’m…I’m…I’m me.”

The other Rangers gather at the Command Center, where Ranger Slayer’s been kneeling this whole time, still in shock as she sees Rangers who are dead in her universe. Kim gets her to recount what happened, and she says “I was trapped in a nightmare. Doing things, and I couldn’t…I couldn’t stop myself. I’m so sorry.”

It turns out she was under a similar spell that our universe’s Tommy was subjected to when he first became Rita’s Green Ranger. In his case, it was the Sword of Darkness, and it took the Rangers destroying it to free him from Rita’s control. In this case, Drakkon seems to have put his Kimberly under a similar spell, which makes sense when you think about it, as in the opening prelude of this issue Coinless Kimberly says she is going to kill Lord Drakkon after the death of Matthew.

Granted, things aren’t as clear-cut as all that, but we’ll have to wait till next issue to figure out what she’s up to.

Go Go Power Rangers #11 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora. The official description is included below.

“While Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone.”

Go Go Power Rangers #11 is in comic stores today.