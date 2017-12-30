Jason David Frank Teams-Up With David Yost For A Mighty Morphin Christmas

The Power Rangers don’t have much downtime, but two former Rangers managed to find some to give a few kids an amazing Christmas.

Those Rangers would be Jason David Frank and David Yost, two stars of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. The two came together on Frank’s My Morphin Life series and teamed up with the Clothe a Child ministry to give some amazing kids some brand new clothes for Christmas.

The Clothe a Child ministry is organized by Crosby Church, which takes 100 kids and gives each one a budget that they can spend on brand new clothes. Frank and Yost were on hand during the event, taking pictures with the families as they show off their new clothes, but they also helped give out new toys as well. And before you ask, yes, that did include some Power Rangers action figures.

It’s never a bad thing to celebrate Christmas with a few Power Rangers on hand.

You can watch the full episode from My Morphin Life Season 4 in the clip above. You can also find out more about Crosby Clothe A Child on their Facebook page.

Frank will be appearing this year at the bi-annual Power Rangers convention Power Morphicon, and while Yost hasn’t been formally announced, odds are fans can see him there as well. Frank hasn’t appeared at the convention since 2010, but hopes are high that all of the Mighty Morphin Rangers will make their way to the event this year.

At 2016’s Power Morphicon, actors from Mighty Morphin, Alien Rangers, Turbo, Zeo, Power Rangers In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Lightspeed Rescue, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, S.P.D., Operation Overdrive, Jungle Fury, Super Samurai, RPM, Megaforce, and Dino Super Charge all showed up, as well as talent from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger and Gosei Sentai Dairanger.

Power Rangers Power Morphicon will take place from August 17 to 19th 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and you can find more details here.

