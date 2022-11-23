Jason David Frank’s Rising Sun Karate Schools Set to Remain Open

The Power Rangers world is grieving the loss of Jason David Frank, and amongst the many tributes and stories being shared in his honor, it was revealed that the Rising Sun Karate School he co-founded will be staying open and operational. According to TMZ, co-founder Sam Sprague will carry the torch moving forward, and the school and community around it is said to be planning Jason in a company-wide way, though no specifics are known. The school also released a touching tribute to JDF, and you can find that in its entirety below. You can also find out more about the school here.

“With the heaviest of hearts we regret to inform the RSKA Family of the passing of Hanshi Jason David Frank. Our deepest heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Frank family. He led a wonderful and exciting life which extended to anyone else who was part of his family & team. The powerful influence & passion he generated reached people from every part of the globe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The success of ‘The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ put JDF into the lives of countless individuals of this world. A world he changed forever. His commitment to his fans was legendary. Constantly touring multiple countries to have the opportunity to meet all of his fans. Always making sure that no one left unhappy.

JDF was the most unique, driven, energetic, & creative person. His passion & talents for the martial arts made him a symbol & icon for multiple generations. His words reminded people to be strong and pursue their goals aggressively & with the utmost focus. This form of leadership will be missed but not forgotten.

Jason David Frank has entered so many people’s hearts and will continue to live on in his family and The Rising Sun Karate Studios, to continue the work he started by ‘living fearlessly’. Hanshi Jason David Frank, your inspiring words will be missed on the matts of The Rising Sun Karate Academy, may you find the rest you so richly deserve.”

The Power Rangers world has been posting tributes to Jason throughout the week since the news first broke that he had passed away. Fellow actors in the Ranger franchise and fans all over the world shared their memories of him and how he always made them feel special and one of a kind. He will be missed.

Our thoughts go out to Jason’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.