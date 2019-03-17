Marvel Fan Imagines All The Avengers As Power Rangers

As we saw in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel heroes are getting some slick new suits at some point in the movie. The new white, red, and black suits are definitely a departure from the usual costumes we’ve seen them wear over the years, but what if they decided to go with something even more out of the box? A new photo from Duane Shoots Toys gives us a glimpse at what that could look like, imagining if the Avengers went full Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with their costumes. As you might expect, the results are immensely entertaining.

As you can see in the photo below, Duane Shoots Toys combined Power Rangers Legacy Figures with Marvel Legends heads, giving us a look at what Power Rangers clad Avengers would look like. Each one is holding their helmet to their side except for Hulk, who is just taking all of this in.

Tony Stark is clad as the Mighty Morphin Red Ranger, while Black Widow dons Pink Ranger gear. Thor is rocking the Green Ranger look, while Black Panther is in Black Ranger gear. Finally, Captain Marvel can be seen as the Yellow Ranger, and Hulk looks immensely confused about not getting the memo for a wardrobe change. So will Hulk become the Purple Ranger? He already rocks purple pants, so it seems like a natural fit.

Also, can we say how much of an upgrade Thor just got? Not only does he have Mjolnir by his side but he now also has the Dragon Shield and the Dragonzord to call upon in battle. Good lord, that’s just insane.

You can check out the new photo above. You can also find more of Duane Shoots Toys on Instagram and Twitter.

“Hey Hulk, give us your honest opinion on these new suits… I don’t think Tony is sold on them yet.” #PowerRangers #Avengers”

Fans can see the original Avengers team join the other surviving heroes in Avengers: Endgame, where they will attempt to set the universe right and get their friends back while also taking Thanos down. Granted, you won’t see any Power Rangers in the movie, but Hasbro is currently developing a Power Rangers movie, so perhaps in a few years they will have their own movie universe to occupy their time.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Which Avengers would make your Power Rangers team? Let us know in the comments or hit me up at @MattMuellerCB for all things Power Rangers!

