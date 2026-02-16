Armorsaurs Reveals Battle For The Ages In Epic New Clip, And Its Streaming Debut is Right Around the Corner (Exclusive)

The much-talked-about TV series Armorsaurs has already made waves on Disney XD, introducing fans to some of the slickest-looking armored Dinosaurs around and their delightful crew of pilots. Liam, Prisca, Paloma, Joon, and T.J. have started to get the hang of piloting their powerful dinosaur partners, and they’ll need every advantage they can get to take down the villainous Karter Klay and his invading armies. Now we’ve got your exclusive first look at a battle for the ages against a horde of Chromedrones, but something even more deadly looms, and you can check out the new clip ahead of the show’s big streaming debut.

As you can see in the clip below, the Armorsaurs and their allies charge forward towards an army of Chromedrones, including Mammoth Chromedrones, Mountain Gorilla Chromedrones, and more. Despite the horde headed right at them, the Armorsaurs race right towards them, resulting in an epic clash as both sides collide. The thing is, there’s an even greater threat hiding just out of view, and this creature makes the other Chromedrones look like child’s play by comparison. You can watch the full clip below, but the best news is that fans can stream Armorsaurs right from Disney+ on February 18th.

Armorsaurs Mixes Power Rangers and Dino Riders With Modern Style

Armorsaurs is a brand-new series from MGA Entertainment that follows the Armosaurs Initiative as it attempts to find a new team of pilots for the program. The pilots have a tall task in front of them, as they not only have to understand the Avian Anomaly they all possess, but they also have to bond with one of several dinosaurs so they can partner with them on the battlefield. These dinosaurs are amazing already, but then they armor up and become even more powerful forces of nature.

As you can probably glean from that description, Armorsaurs features elements from franchises like Power Rangers and Dino Riders, which both contain concepts that include dinosaurs and human pilots. Armorsaurs takes some of those base concepts and runs with them, creating a series that focuses on the partnership aspect to a much deeper degree.

The Armorsaur pilots include Liam Roberts (Jailen Bates), Prisca Silva (Sade Louise), Paloma Silva (Avianna Mynhier), Joon Park (Derrick Kwak), and T.J. Shirazi (Jacob Makati), while the Armorsaurs lineup includes the Tyrannosaurs Ajax, the Triceratops Cobalt, the Velociraptor Blaze, the Velociraptor (and Blaze’s sibling) Pulse, and the Pteranodon Velox.

Over the first few episodes, fans see the pilots bond with their dinosaur partners, but they don’t even have time to really get acclimated to this new partnership, as Karter Klay and the invading Chromedrone are looking to further their plans and take out this new team before it even begins.

Armorsaurs is currently available on Disney XD and will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 18th.

