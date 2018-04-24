Power Rangers #25 eBay Exclusive Megazord Variant Revealed

Power Rangers #25 is already on its second printing, and now you can own a gorgeous new variant thanks to eBay.

Fans will have the chance to get an exclusive wraparound variant of Power Rangers #25 that is limited to just 1000 copies, courtesy of eBay, Jesse James Comics, Daniel Bayliss, and BOOM! Studios. The wraparound cover features Megazords from across Power Rangers history, including the Dino Megazord, Thunder Megazord, Zeo Megazord, Storm Megazord, Samurai Megazord, Legendary Megazord, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This second printing cover will be sold exclusively on eBay, with pre-orders kicking in yesterday, April 20. The actual sale will start on Wednesday, April 25, and fans can purchase the covers for $17.99. You can check out the sale page here.

You can check out the stunning new variant cover in the gallery and above.

“Power Rangers: Shattered Grid is the definition of an epic story, so we’re thrilled to bring fans an equally epic team-up of MegaZords in a cover so big it had to be a wraparound!” said Arune Singh, VP Marketing, BOOM! Studios. “Daniel Bayliss is one of the most dynamic artists in comics today and it’s a joy to see him bring those talents to the action-packed world of Saban’s Power Rangers.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7381]

“For 25 years, Power Rangers has been a beloved franchise among fans, especially for those that grew up with these characters,” said Sam Bright, Senior Director of Art & Collectibles at eBay. “At eBay, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes along with Jesse James Comics to bring this exclusive comic collaboration to our 170 million buyers around the world. We keep our eyes on what is hot and trending with eBay collectors, and are happy to be offering them this highly sought after issue with an exclusive variant cover.”

As for Shattered Grid, the next chapter also managed to sell out and will get a new variant cover for its second printing. You can read our spoiler-free review of that issue here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now, and make sure to let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments.