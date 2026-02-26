PS1 Game From 1999 Being Remastered for the First Time Ever

A PS1 game from 1999 is being remastered for the first time ever, and this remaster is releasing later this year. While the original game was a PS1 exclusive, and an obscure one at that, the new remaster is coming to more than just PlayStation platforms. In addition to PS5 and PS4, it is also coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Series X. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version or an Xbox One version. What there is word of, though, is a release date of July 16.

More specifically, come this summer, developer Implicit Conversions and publisher Bliss Brain’s remaster of 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X is releasing on the aforementioned platforms. If you never heard of this game, it is because it was not just limited to PS1, but because it was never released outside of Japan, making this remaster even more noteworthy because this will be the first time it is obtainable outside of PlayStation’s homeland.

Robot Anime Remastered

This is pitched not as a remake, but as a remaster. Meanwhile, the aforementioned pair note that the original Betacam master tapes have been re-digitized, there are also now modern upscaling techniques to enhance the game’s clarity, and the animation has been restored to its original and intended 24 frames per second, up from the 15 frames per second that the game was held back to on PS1. To this end, the remaster is pitched as a “full revival” of the 27-year-old classic.

For those that do not know, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X is a 2D horizontal shooter and a love letter to 1970s robot anime like Getter Robo and Mazinger Z. To this end, it had fully animated cutscenes that imitated 1970s robot anime, in addition to its old-school gameplay. When it was released in 1999, there was nothing quite like it. 27 years later, this more or less remains the case still.

To say this is one of the most unexpected releases of the year would be an understatement. While digging up games for remasters is very popular right now, this is an incredibly niche release. Remastering it is also a bit more complicated compared to some other games from this era due to the animated cutscenes.

