Power Rangers Movie Auction Might End Sequel Hopes

Fans have hoped that a Power Rangers sequel would be in the cards, even with the recent Hasbro purchase, but a new auction might just close the door on that possibility for good.

Prop Store just announced a new Power Rangers auction that will offer up a variety of props and costumes from the recent 2017 reboot. While we don’t know everything that will be available, the preview gallery gives us a few examples, and these aren’t just small trinkets from the set.

Included in the auction will be costumes like Jason Scott’s clothes from the failed prank escape scene, and we imagine some of the other Rangers’ more casual looks will also be included. The big money items will be the Ranger costumes themselves though, which so far include Zack, Billy, Kimberly, and Jason’s light-up stunt power suits. We imagine Trini’s will also be included.

Also up for sale is Rita Repulsa’s Stunt Corrupted Green Power Suit, Billy Cranston’s Blue Power Coin, and Jason Scott’s Power Sword, so expect the other Ranger’s Power Coins and Weapons to also be in the mix.

It will be interesting to see what else makes the cut, like concept art, early costume mock-ups, and other costumes the cast wore throughout filming. Who knows, maybe even something Krispy Kreme will make it in there.

The auction will take place from July 16th through the 27th, and while we’re sure some of the items will be quite expensive, there do seem to be payment plans available for some items at least.

The biggest takeaway from all this though comes from the fact that an action is happening at all. Other movie franchises auction off props and costumes all the time, but with the franchise recently making the move to Hasbro, this has a different feel to it. Sure they would probably upgrade those costumes and the like anyway for a sequel, but the first film’s budget was already too high for what ended up bringing in box office wise, so to sell all this off seems like a bad move unless sequel plans just aren’t happening.

Power Rangers is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital now.