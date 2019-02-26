Power Rangers: Everything We Know About ‘Beast Morphers’

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is right around the corner, and we’re here to get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the anticipated new series.

Beast Morphers is the first season under Hasbro, who purchased the franchise from Saban Brands last year, and to say fans are excited is an understatement. Hopes are high coming off of Hasbro’s impressive Toy Fair showcase that shows they are pushing the brand like they do their other top-tier franchises, and soon we’ll all be able to see the next generation of Rangers hit the screen.

Saban Brands itself actually purchased the rights back from Disney in 2010, and the franchise has since spawned series like Power Rangers Samurai, Super Samurai, Megaforce, Super Megaforce, Dino Charge, Dino Super Charge, Ninja Steel, and most recently Super Ninja Steel.

Beast Morphers will be a perfect jumping-on point for lapsed fans who adored the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers days or for those who’ve never given Power Rangers a chance, and so we thought we would make a handy-dandy guide breaking down what Beast Morphers is, why it matters, and all the details you need to know going into Saturday, when it makes its big Nickelodeon debut.

Without further ado, hit the next slide to get the information on everything Beast Morphers!

Sentai Beginnings

For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers’ origins, the series is based upon TOEI’s Super Sentai series, using pieces of the Japanese show’s footage and implementing it with new actors and storylines to make it one of the most unique combinations around.

Beast Morphers specifically will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger, and many fans thought that the next to be adapted would be season 41, Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. When Saban announced Go-Busters, it was a welcome surprise, and who knows which season of Sentai will be the basis of the next iteration of Power Rangers.

If you want to know all about Go-Busters, you can check out our handy guide right here!

The Story

Beast Morphers will revolve around the substance Morph-X, which when combined with animal DNA creates powerful and unique Rangers who can access the Morphin Grid. The new crew of Rangers will have their hands full defending the Grid though from a new enemy named Evox, and you can check out the full synopsis for the show below:

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called ‘Morph-X’ with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Get to Know the Cast

Now that the trailer for Beast Morphers has finally hit, we have a much better sense of who everyone is playing, and you can check out the full cast as well as their social media pages below.

Rorrie D. Travis as Devon Daniels/Red Ranger – Instagram

Jacqueline Scislowski as Zoey/Yellow Ranger – Instagram

Jasmeet Baduwalia as Ravi/Blue Ranger – Twitter, Instagram

Abraham Rodriguez as Nate/Gold Ranger – Twitter, Instagram

Liana Ramirez as Roxy – Twitter, Instagram

Colby Strong as Blaze – Twitter, Instagram

Cosme Flores as Ben – Instagram

Kristina Ho as Betty – Twitter, Instagram

Kevin Copeland as Mayor Daniels (Devon’s father) – Instagram

Trailer

Speaking of the trailer, if you haven’t seen the first look at the series…well, what are you waiting for?

In the first-look footage, we had a chance to not only see the Beast Bots and Megazord in action, but we also got a look at the Rangers taking on the Tronics and that fantastic looking Morph, with swirling tornadoes surrounding the Rangers as their chosen animal roars to life. Pretty dang impressive, so make sure to give it a watch above.

Episode Descriptions

We also have official descriptions for the first two episodes, highlighting that the protection of the Grid is first and foremost so that the Rangers can keep it out of hands who would utilize it for evil.

Episode 1: Beasts Unleashed (via No Pink Spandex)

“Scientists tap into the Morphin Grid, but an evil virus corrupts the technology and a new team of Power Rangers is formed to defend the Grid from evil.”

Episode 2: (via Morphin Legacy)

“When Grid Battleforce’s Commander needs to select a leader for the team, the Power Rangers are at odds over who should get the job.”

Zords, Vehicles, and Allies

The Rangers will have a bevy of tools and weapons at their disposal, including a new fleet of vehicles to command and robotic allies called Beast Bots by their side. The Beast Bots are themed after animals and can fight alongside the team in their base mode or can combine with Buster Vehicles to form several more modes, including various vehicles, animals based modes, and full mecha modes.

You can find a list of the ones we’ve already seen below.

Cruise – Cheetah/Red Ranger Beast Bot

Smash – Gorilla/Blue Ranger Beast Bot

Jax – Jackrabbit/Yellow Ranger Beast Bot

Beast-X Megazord

Beast Racer Zord

Beast Wheeler Zord

Beast Chopper Zord

Beast-X Ultrazord

Villains

So far we know who the main villain is as well as some of its allies. The main baddie this season will be Evox, the sentient computer virus that wants to take over the Morphin Grid. Helping Evox will be Roxy (Liana Ramirez) and Blaze (Colby Strong).

Will one of these villains end up becoming good in the end? Who knows, but you can check out all three in the image above.

You’re All Set!

That should get you all caught up on Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and you won’t have to wait long to see the new cast in action, as Beast Morphers premieres this Saturday on Nickelodeon at 7 a.m. CT.

We'll be watching the show live and posting reactions to the big episode as well.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers? Let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the comments!