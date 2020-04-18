Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Jacqueline Scislowski Reveals What She Got to Keep From the Set

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hit the ground running with season 2, and thankfully we have a lot of the season left to enjoy. That said, the cast and crew have already completed filming on the show’s second season, and that means they’ve also said goodbye to the set of Beast Morphers. Fortunately, in addition to forever being a part of Ranger Nation, they also left the show with some cool swag, and when ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Beast Morphers‘ Yellow Ranger Jacqueline Scislowski, we found out exactly what she kept from the show., and it’s pretty sweet.

“Actually it was really cool,” Scislowski said. “The wardrobe department actually sent us 10 items that we selected before we left, so I actually have a full get-up of Zoey’s outfit. So if you ever catch me walking around looking like the Power Ranger, it’s probably me in the actual outfit that I wore.”

You always hear about actors having to steal something or smuggle out cool things from the set, so it’s nice to hear that there’s already a system in place to get the actors a selection of items directly from the show when they leave.

Granted, there’s got to be limits to just clothing and smaller items, otherwise, you would have people like me trying to take a Beast Bot home. Imagine someone trying to get Smash on a plane…yes, I would totally try and don’t judge me for that because you would to if you could. Just saying.

Scislowski and I had a chance to talk about a lot more in our full interview, which you can check out right here!

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2 below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

