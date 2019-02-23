‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Trailer Released

Power Rangers fans have been wanting the first trailer for Beast Morphers, and now it’s finally here.

The trailer gives us our first look at Ravi, Zoey, and Devon battling the forces of Evox, the sentient computer virus that is trying to take over the Morphin Grid. We also get new footage of the Rangers using their spiffy new Morphers and those incredibly slick Morphs, which create swirling clouds with their chosen animal roaring to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We even get a new shot a the Megazord cockpit, as well as various shots of the Rangers taking on Tronics, the Putty-like henchmen of the series. You can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video above.

A previous trailer was released at Power Morphicon for Beast Morphers, but that one just contained Sentai footage. Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai, and you can learn all about it right here.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits Nickelodeon on March 2nd at 8 am est.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up at @MattMuellerCB on Twitter with your thoughts!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!