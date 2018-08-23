Power Rangers Board Game Adds New Villain Stretch Goals

Renegade Game Studios has added several new Stretch Goals to the Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Kickstarter campaign and a few fan-favorite monsters have made their presence felt.

Renegade announced five new stretch goals in all, and three of them are villains from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The first is a personal favorite in Robogoat, who will come with a full miniature, 8 Monster Cards, and 1 Deployment Card, and will be unlocked if the campaign can hit $375,000.

Up next is Primator, and his miniature looks fantastic. He will also come with 8 Monster Cards and 1 Deployment Card and will unlock at the $450,000 mark. The final new villain is Rhinoblaster, who will also feature the 8 Monster Cards and 1 Deployment Card and will unlock when the campaign hits the $475,000 mark.

Renegade also added a bonus to the $385,000 stretch goal in the form of a double-sided Command Center Card. It will also receive a Punchboard Upgrade, and will allow the team to do “even more with this special space.” They didn’t reveal what that would be, but we’re intrigued.

Last but not least is 5 new Retro Ranger Character Cards, which have the same features as the regular versions but feature a classic art feel. These will unlock at the $295,000 mark.

You can see all the stretch goals in the gallery, and you can check out our in-depth interview with the Renegade team right here.

For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, the game is a 2 to 5 player cooperative experience designed by Jonathan Ying (Star Wars: Imperial Assault) and based on artwork from Go Go Power Rangers artist Dan Mora. The game will task players with defending Angel Grove from Rita’s evil forces, and players will encounter plenty of fan-favorite villains and scenarios during the campaign.

Fans of BOOM! Studios’ Shattered Grid are in luck too, as there will be a Shattered Grid expansion up for order as well. The expansion will feature new locations and enemies from the storyline, including The Ranger Slayer, Black Dragon, and Lord Drakkon. The best part though is that the HyperForce Rangers will also be included in this expansion, so fans can finally play as Marv, Eddie, Vesper, Chloe, and Jack from the popular series.

There will also be a Green Ranger focused expansion as well as a White Ranger focused expansion.

You can check out the Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Kickstarter right here!

Which stretch goal are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments!