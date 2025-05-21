Playmates Toys First Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

After inking an agreement with Hasbro last year, the Playmates era of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers figures in nigh. Playmates revealed details on the wave of Re-Ignition figures earlier this year, but additional information and images have just been unveiled along with the first pre-orders. Everything you need to know can be found below.
At the time of writing, pre-orders for Playmates Toys Re-Ignition Auto-Morphin figures for the Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, and Yellow Ranger have launched, and the packaging reveals that figures of Rita Repulsa, Goldar, and Putty Patroller are on the way in addition to the previously announced Green Ranger. They also appear to be roughly 4.75-inches tall with basic articulation.
These pre-orders have launched early at UK retailer Merchoid priced at $29.99 each with a release date set for October 2025. This price includes all taxes and shipping (and possibly tariff charges), but it’s important to point out that these figures were originally revealed to be priced at $9.99 each, though that might also change before the release this Fall thanks to tariff issues. That said, we should see pre-orders go live at some point in the coming months in the States at retailers like Amazon at a more reasonable price. Read on for additional information on each figure along with a gallery of images that includes packaging.
Auto-Morphin Black Ranger Action Figure – See at Merchoid: Comes with the Power Axe and Blade Blaster in blade and blaster form. Based on the appearance of Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones).
Auto-Morphin Pink Ranger Action Figure – See at Merchoid: Comes with the Power Bow and the Blade Blaster in blade and blaster form. Based on the appearance of Kimberly Hart (Amy Jo Johnson).
Auto-Morphin Red Ranger Action Figure – See at Merchoid: Comes with the Power Sword and Blade Blaster in blade and blaster form. Based on the appearance of Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John).
Auto-Morphin Blue Ranger Action Figure – See at Merchoid: Comes with Power Lance and the Blade Blaster in blade and blaster form. Based on the appearance of Billy Cranston (David Yost).
Auto-Morphin Yellow Ranger Action Figure – See at Merchoid: Comes with Power Daggers and the Blade Blaster in Blade and Blaster form. Based on the appearance of Trini Kwan (Thuy Trang).
The following is the original breakdown of the upcoming MMPR toy collection from Playmates Toys in 2025. Again, the prices are subject to change:
- Auto-Morphin Figures – With a simple press of the lever, each Power Ranger morphs from its teenage self to its Mighty Power Ranger hero! Collect all of the Power Ranger characters! $9.99
- Combinable Dinozords – As the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers summon the spirits of their mighty Dinozords, they can take on Rita’s giant alien monsters and come together to form the Megazord! This incredible combination comes to life when you collect each of the five Power Ranger Dinozords and combine them to build the Battle Ready Megazord in two modes: Tank Mode and Fighting Mode! $17.99
- Power Morpher – Every Power Ranger needs their Power Morpher to summon the spirits of their Dinozord and become the alien fighting heroes that are the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! This Power Morpher comes with all five of the Power Ranger Power Coins and has over 40 sounds and phrases! The Power Morpher recognizes each coin and unlocks each of those Dinozord custom phrases and sounds! $16.99
- Blade Blaster – When it’s time to take on Rita and her Evil Aliens, you need the Power Ranger Blade Blaster! Two weapons in one, the Blade Blaster starts as the Power Ranger Blaster and then morphs into the extended Sword that can be used in any battle. The Blade Blaster comes with over 20 sounds and phrases and includes lights with every blast! Power Rangers, Blade Blasters up! $19.99