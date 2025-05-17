Hasbro Debuts New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Miniseries

Play video

As Hasbro and Playmates’ new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toys near release, Hasbro is keeping the Power Rangers content rolling with the announcement of a brand new miniseries, and the first two episodes are now live. Hasbro has revealed a new, twice-weekly short-form series titled the Mighty Morphin Minute, which looks to bring the iconic show into a format that fits the way many kids today enjoy watching their favorite content. Each bite-sized episode will educate and entertain younger audiences with footage from the show, and new episodes will run twice a week until December 9th.

The first two episodes are live on the official Power Rangers YouTube channel, and as you can see in the videos below, each one takes a different angle of the original series. The first episode, titled Battle of the Galaxies, gives fans the origin story of Zordon and Rita Repulsa’s battles over Earth and what caused Repulsa’s capture and containment ahead of her return in the series, and it does all that in just around 50 seconds.

The second episode is titled Meet The Yellow Ranger, as you would expect from that title, it’s all about getting to know who Trini (the original Yellow Ranger) is and why Zordon chose her to be a Ranger. We then see her in action as a Ranger against a legion of Putties before moving to the Sabertooth Tiger Zord and her weapons, the Power Daggers. You can check both out in the videos above and below.

Proceeding down this path, it’s likely that the next few videos will feature introductions to the rest of the team, including Jason (Red Ranger), Billy (Blue Ranger), Zack (Black Ranger), and Kimberly (Pink Ranger). Then it’s likely we get a recap of their first fight and adventure before moving into other spotlights, and we will also likely get something regarding Alpha 5, too.

It shouldn’t be long before we start to get more videos about the Green Ranger as well, with videos revolving around Green With Evil and Tommy’s first episode on the show. Other big episodes would be Lord Zedd, Tommy’s transformation into the White Ranger, the Power Transfer, and many more, so it will be interesting to see which episodes and moments they decide to highlight over the next few months.

Some will have an issue with once again exploring Mighty Morphin, but I honestly don’t think this is a bad idea. Both kids and adults consume short-form content so much these days, and just on a personal level, I’ve been introduced to several shows and films that I would have otherwise either ignored or missed out on just because clips came up in my feed. If Power Rangers can get some of that moving as well, I don’t see how that’s a bad thing.

Now, if we could just get that animated series going, then we’d really be in business, but that continues to be the pipe dream of the franchise. In the meantime, Playmates Toys will be releasing a new line of action figures, Zords, plush, and roleplaying items in the coming months, returning the franchise to toy shelves after a lengthy hiatus. On the show front, there’s reportedly a series in development for Disney+, but no official confirmations have happened for the show so far. You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers below.

“After 10,000 years of imprisonment, the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa and her loyal minions are freed when astronauts on a routine mission in space accidentally open her dumpster prison on the Moon. Filled with rage, Rita decides to conquer the nearest planet: Earth. But her arch nemesis – the heroic sage Zordon – has been patiently waiting in preparation for this day. With the assistance of his wisecracking robotic sidekick Alpha 5, Zordon recruits a team of five ‘teenagers with attitude’ – Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Billy, and Trini – to receive superpowers beyond their wildest dreams and defend the Earth as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Aided by giant robotic vehicles modeled after dinosaurs called Zords, the Power Rangers fight back the evil alien hordes of Rita Repulsa.”

What do you think of Hasbro’s approach to more short-form Power Rangers content? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!