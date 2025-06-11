Funko Adds Power Rangers Pops from Dino Thunder, Turbo, and Zeo Shows

Long time Power Rangers fans are being rewarded this week. The latest drop from Funko brings us 3 new Power Ranger Funko Pops from across the history of the team. The first Pop is of the Black Dino Thunder Ranger, Tommy Oliver’s Black Ranger from the 2004 series Power Rangers: Dino Thunder. Next, Funko included the Red Ranger from Power Rangers: Turbo, the 1997 series. A second Red Ranger Pop is also available from 1996’s Power Rangers: Zeo. These Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here at Amazon starting today. While you’re at it, you might want to check out details on the recent Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie Funko Pop wave below.

The last Power Rangers Funko drop came from the 1995 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and included 8 new Pops. The standout was definitely the Ninja Megazord Metallic Super Pop, a 6-inch rendition of the giant ninja Zord the Power Rangers all combine to create. Beyond that, fans will also have their chance at all of the Rangers and Ivan Ooze, the movie’s biggest villain. The full collection is outlined below, and as a bonus a comic book-inspired Green Ranger figure is available here at Entertainment Earth as an exclusive.You can pre-order the common Pops in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie lineup here at Entertainment Earth now.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Black Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Blue Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Ivan Ooze Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Pink Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl FIgure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Red Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie White Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Yellow Ranger (Glow) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1995 Movie Ninja Megazord Metallic Super 6-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

