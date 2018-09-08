Power Rangers: Review and Fan Reactions To Super Ninja Steel ‘Fan Frenzy’ Episode

The Power Rangers community had plenty of thoughts on the latest episode of Super Ninja Steel, but before we get to those we’ve got some thoughts of our own.

You can read our full recap here, but to give the short version Dreadwolf has the ability to turn people into werewolves and Levi has a very clingy fan who wants to hang out with him. This episode was actually pretty enjoyable, with Mick and Levi clearly stealing the show, not to mention another fun outing for Victor and Monty.

The problem is in the overall message. Power Rangers is all about clear messages and lessons, but honestly kind of feel this sends the wrong one in a way. Chaz is clearly overeager when it comes to meeting and hanging out with Levi, and while maybe Levi could’ve been a bit nicer at their initial meeting, it’s not like he was outright mean, and he even took a selfie with him.

Chaz keeps pushing though, going so far as to tell Levi he’s already told his friends that he’ll meet them and sign their stuff. To be clear, WHO WOULD BE OKAY WITH THIS? Seriously, if you told me I was supposed to go meet a bunch of people that I never said I would meet I would feel a certain way, especially if I don’t even know you. Personally I was fine with Levi handling it the way he did, telling him to give him some space, and frankly, he could’ve been meaner about it. We wouldn’t have even been made if he had pulled a Martin Lawrence “Get to Steppin!” out of his bag.

Alright, so the message of forgiveness when someone is clearly not honoring normal boundaries is a bit off, but overall the action was good and seeing Mick as a werewolf was just as fun as you would imagine it to be. Having Levi transform into Lion Fire Gold was also pretty sleek, and Victor and Monty also found their spots to entertain without taking over the show.

So that’s our thoughts, but hit the next slide to see what everyone else thought of the episode!

Levi The Country Star

It’s easy to forget that Levi is a mega star now that he’s hanging out with the other Rangers so much. It’s akin to like if Keith Urban was just hanging out in the courtyard, and this episode put a bit of that into perspective.

i like fan frensy. it was a great reminder Levy is still a country music star. i also liked Mick the werewolf. i wish he stayed a werewolf til the end… but im getting tired of fillers. #powerrangers #superninjasteel — Charlie the Snow Giraffe (licking mutant anteaters (@funmonkeyparts) September 8, 2018

A Yeti And A Troll

Mick delivered a great performance in this episode with his werewolf antics and just being his usual amazing self, but one line, in particular, caught several fan’s attention.

Absolute favorite line of the episode? Much K saying “I look like a Troll mixed with a Yeti” when he sees his Werewolf form. That got a good laugh out of me. #SuperNinjaSteel — Dustin Phillips (@SonicBlueRanger) September 8, 2018

Pulling For Victor

While more often than not fans root against Victor and Monty, this episode actually had some fans pulling for Victor, and feeling overall that he got shafted by episode’s end out of a million dollars.

That was a bit unfair to Victor, yeah he and Monty are divisive characters but he was unfairly used by a monster and lost out on money that he earned fairly. I get it, Ninja Steel’s a comedy but that kinda sucked.#PowerRangers #NinjaSteel #PRSNS #Nickelodeon #SuperNinjaSteel — Strider Xanthos (@StriderXanthos) September 8, 2018

Praise For Levi

This episode focused heavily on Jordi Webber’s Gold Ranger Levi Weston, and despite not all the material being A+, he still makes it work.

jordi when he’s given actual material: Outstanding Performance. Emotion. Depth. Grammy-Award Winning Singing.

jordi when he has to sell toys: cool.

#powerrangers #superninjasteel — ☀️ (@thunderpunks) September 8, 2018

Decent People Upgrades

The Power Rangers always seem to be getting new abilities, powers, and upgrades as the season goes on, but the Ninja Nexus Prism doesn’t do it simply because they are heroes, but rather because they are just nice people.

i love when the rangers get power ups just for being decent people it’s honestly the best thing, the show never rewards them for fighting hundreds of monsters but saving an annoying boy??? prism just throws them power ups like candy, me too. #powerrangers #superninjasteel — pearl (@nicosaibas) September 8, 2018

Nipple Tassels?

The monster in Fan Frenzy went by the name of Dreadwolf, and while his abilities were impressive (he turns people into werewolves) some people couldn’t help but notice he is also sporting some interesting nipple tassels…for some reason.

Victor’s Better Off

Victor ended up not being able to reap his million dollar reward for that acting role, but some fans think he ended up better off not working with someone who could dish out that kind of money but couldn’t hire a makeup department.

Apparently the lady can offer Victor a million dollars but can’t afford a makeup department to recreate the werewolf look. Yeah I think Victor’s better off not working with her #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel — Scott S #NationalPowerRangersDay (@DigiRanger1994) September 8, 2018

The Real Moral

The moral of this episode is a little unclear, as it really should be learning boundaries (ease up Chaz!) Some fans though believe the real lesson is just how magical Levi’s voice is.

so the moral of this episode is that levi’s voice is magic #powerrangers #superninjasteel — pearl (@nicosaibas) September 8, 2018

Where’s Our Cosmo Werewolf?

Dreadwolf makes a big impression early on by turning Cosmo Royale into a werewolf, and while he does eventually turn him back, fans definitely would love to have a figure to remember the moment by.

Cosmo as a werewolf? Also, why don’t we have a Cosmo figure?! #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel — Terry (@TSquare04) September 8, 2018

Mick’s Happy Place

It’s hard not to love Mick, and little things like calling the Hardware store his “happy place” are perfect examples of why.

“Hardware stores are my happy place.”



Nice to see Mick remains the best one. #PowerRangers #ninjasteel — Having Coffee on the Denliner (@pockysquirrel) September 8, 2018

