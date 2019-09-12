Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Adding Zeo Rangers in Phase 2 Kickstarter

Renegade Game Studios delivered a fantastic tabletop experience with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, as along with the core game Kickstarter backers also got access to two expansions and numerous stretch goals. Now Renegade is back for another round of Power Rangers goodness with Phase 2, which will launch on Kickstarter September 17th. We don’t have a ton of details yet on Phase 2, but we do know it will feature the Zeo Rangers as the main new hero team (including Gold Zeo), and the box art seems to indicate that there will be some evil Rangers as part of the set, with a red-eyed evil Black Dino Thunder Ranger also appearing in the art. You can check out the brand new image below.

The first game had plenty of cool stretch goals that ended up being funded and included additional Rangers like the Green Ranger, Dragon Shield Red Ranger, Ranger Slayer, and Alpha 5. It also included the Wizard of Deception, Robogoat, and Pumpkin Rapper, as well as several other villains, and even more teams and villains were included as part of the Shattered Grid expansion.

That expansion included the HyperForce Rangers, Time Force Pink Ranger Jen Scotts, and Samurai Red Ranger Lauren Shiba, as well as Lord DDrakkon, the Black Dragon Zord, and the Ranger Slayer.

As for what expansions this version could bring, some are speculating Dimensions in Danger would be a good fit, and would partially explain the evil Black Dino Thunder Ranger. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we can’t wait to see what else makes it into the game.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and the Shattered Grid expansion are in stores now. Let us know what you want from Phase 2 in the comments or feel free to hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all things tabletop and Power Rangers!