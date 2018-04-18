Power Rangers: More HyperForce Easter Eggs Coming In Shattered Grid

The world of Shattered Grid came to Power Rangers HyperForce over two amazing episodes, and it turns out there are still pieces from that collision yet to play out.

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins, BOOM! Studios editor Dafna Pleban, and Director of Power Rangers Content at Saban Brands Melissa Flores all about Shattered Grid, including HyperForce’s role in that storyline. So, was there anything that fans missed?

“I don’t know if I’d say missed,” Higgins said. “Especially because there are plot lines in Shattered Grid that are still developing. And some of them connect to elements from those episodes.”

“Like he said, there are things that will still play out in future issues,” Flores said. “Like there are so many little easter eggs that you just have to look for. And you can re-watch those episodes and be like, “Oh!” In a couple more issues. And it’s just -very cool.

“We’re so excited that Kyle was open to coming on the show with us and helping us with those stories,” Flores said. “And it’s just so cool the way we can actually … Because there’s things that we can’t do in the comic books because we’re focused on our original Rangers, but you’re able to focus two whole episodes on the Coinless World for HyperForce, and actually take it to that darker place because it’s been forged by such a dystopian setting was very cool. And to have Kyle help us with it, and then have JDF bring Drakkon to life that way, was just so magical.”

As both indicated, more story beats will link up as Shattered Grid continues, but it has already started to happen if you look back at Power Rangers #25 and #26.

“For example, the big energy surge that happens that they detect at the opening of the first episode of HyperForce is actually the death of Tommy and Drakkon returning to his world,” Higgins revealed.

“I’ve been part of events at other companies where they just get a bit unwieldy because there are so many issues, and so many writers and they’re trying to square so many different voices that often you pick up the issue … I do, and you’re like, “What is this? How did this … How did this fit?” But that wasn’t the case here,” Higgins said. “And I think, actually, when you go back and watch those HyperForce episodes … And I actually, I can take a look at the episodes that Jason did after me, and some of that has informed as I’m writing Shattered Grid. Like little things that I’ve just clocked, things from improv and things like that,” Higgins said.

So it just might be worth it to go back and give those a rewatch after you’ve read issue #26.

Power Rangers HyperForce just aired the first part of its season finale last night, and you can currently watch it at your leisure in the on-demand section over at HyperRPG. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now, and you can check out all of our Shattered Grid coverage here.