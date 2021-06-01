Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’s Mighty Morphin Pink and Yellow Ranger Figures Back Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection is constantly expanding, as Hasbro adds beloved characters from past seasons of the television show and the recent comics. Still, the releases based on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series are undoubtedly the most popular, and two of the original Ranger figures ended up becoming extremely hard to find shortly after they hit store shelves. Trini’s Yellow Ranger figure and Kimberly’s Pink Ranger figure were the hardest of the set to find, but thankfully they have been listed once again for pre-order through Entertainment Earth, and you can get all the details and links below.

You can pre-order the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure right here, and it’s set to ship in August of this year. You can check out the official description below.

“This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without her helmet, multiple, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers! Includes figure, 5 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.”

You can pre-order the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure right here, which is set to ship in October of this year, and you can check out the official description below.

“This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger features premium painted details and design inspired by the original series, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability. It includes two different heads that can be easily swapped, one of the Ranger in her helmet and another without her helmet inspired by the Kimberly Ann Hart character from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Series. Go Go Power Rangers! Ages 4 and up.”

You’ll want to pre-order these soon, because they will likely sell out at some point once again, especially Mighty Morphin Pink, which was insanely hard to find on store shelves.

