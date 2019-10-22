Power Rangers: Lineage Studios Brings the Megazord to Icons Line (Exclusive)

Lineage Studios continues to deliver some of the coolest pins and prints around, and their latest addition is calling upon Megazord power. The Dino Megazord joins the Icons line of lapel pins, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at it. The pin features the bust profile of the Megazord, and then features a chain that is attached to a separate pin of the Power Sword. You can disconnect the two pins or keep them tethered, but either way you’re sure to impress any Power Rangers fan you run into, and you can check it out in the image below.

The Megazord Icons pin is up for pre-order now, and you can check it our on Lineage’s website right here. The pin, which was designed by Michael Pasquale, will retail for $20.00 and joins a line that already includes Lord Zedd, Mighty Morphin Red, Mighty Morphin Green, the Dragonzord, Ranger Slayer, Mighty Morphin White, and Gold Zeo. You can check out the official description for the Megazord pin below.

“PRODUCT DETAILS

Luxury Enamel Pins and Premium Card Back

Includes (2) Unique Pins

Dimensions:

Character: 2″-2.5″

Weapon: 2″-2.5″

Material: Hard Enamel

Rubberized Pin Back

All Sales Are Final

Officially Licensed Power Rangers Merchandise”

ComicBook.com recently ran a poll with Lineage regarding what fans want to see next, and there were some interesting results. During round 1 S.P.D’s Shadow Ranger won out for most wanted in the Icons line against In Space Psycho Red, Dino Thunder Black, and Time Force Pink, though we do hope we get to see all of them.

Round 2 of the Icons poll had In Space’s Red Ranger Andros winning against Mighty Morphin Black, Zeo Red, and Lord Drakkon. As for the Zords, the Dragonzord came out the victor, and now we have a Dragonzord entry in the line. The Thunder Megazord came out 2nd, and while we don’t have one in the line yet, we imagine it will be added sooner or later.

One of the most interesting polls had fans wanting Prop Pins, like the Zeonizer for instance. You can definitely count me in on that, especially if we get an Astro Morpher.

Will you be picking up the Megazord? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!