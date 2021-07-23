Power Rangers Reveals Mighty Morphin Ninjor Retro Fliphead Figure (Exclusive)

Hasbro has delivered a collector-friendly line for Power Rangers in the form of the Lightning Collection, but it’s also delivered more nostalgia-focused lines that take fans back to when they first fell in love with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and the Fliphead line is a perfect example. Themed after the original fliphead figures that were so prevalent on toy shelves when Mighty Morphin debuted, the line continues to expand and add new characters, and we can exclusively reveal the latest addition is none other than Ninjor, who is a Walmart.com exclusive. Ninjor retails for $13.99, and you can check out the figure in all its glory starting on the next slide.

Ninjor features the line’s signature flip to Morph mechanic and comes with his sword, which can either be placed on his back or wielded in his hand, and he is set to release later this fall. You can check out the full description below, and he can be pre-ordered from Walmart right here.

POWER RANGERS MIGHTY MORPHIN RETRO-MORPHIN NINJOR FLIPHEAD Action Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Fall 2021)

IT’S RETRO-MORPHIN TIME! Relive, revisit, or just appreciate the decade that brought you MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS. Inspired by the classic MIGHTY MORPHIN TV show from the nineties, the RETRO-MORPHIN figures bring back head-flipping, morphin action! Press the action figure’s back and the Ninjor head and shoulder pieces flip leg armor slides down, so kids can imagine him morphing him into battle mode. Ninjor’s ninja sword is included as an accessory to add to the morphinominal action. The POWER RANGERS legacy of fun action figures continues, with RETRO-MORPHIN figures for kids and new fans just discovering the awesome action of POWER RANGERS or collectors who want to build, rebuild, or fill out their collection. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more POWER RANGERS figures and toys, including RETRO-MORPHIN figures, LIGHTNING COLLECTION figures and more. Each sold separately. Available now for pre-order exclusively on Walmart.com.

You can order the Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Retro-Morphin Ninjor Fliphead figure from Walmart Collector Con right here, and you can check out all of the images of the new figure up-close starting on the next slide.

What do you think of Ninjor? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

