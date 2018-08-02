Power Rangers: An Awesome New Zord Mode Revealed In Go Go #12

Today’s Go Go Power Rangers #12 features plenty of Shattered Grid goodness, but it also features a brand new Zord mode that Power Rangers fans will absolutely freaking love.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #12, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

As we saw at the end of the last issue, Rita has sent down two new monsters to wreak havoc on Angel Grove. Those two imposing monsters go by the names Hammerdillo and Crush-Tacean, and if the names alone don’t win you over then their impressive skills will. They give the Megazord way more than it can handle, but they receive some unexpected help.

That help comes in the form of the Ranger Slayer, who has recovered her Gravezord from the previous battle. It does nasty damage on its own, but things take a big turn when Ranger Slayer commands her Gravezord to combine with the Rangers’ Megazord, forming the all-new and deadly Mega-Gravezord.

As you can see in the image above, the Mega Gravezord is one impressive looking Zord, and Dan Mora really hit it out of the park with the design. It just doesn’t look cool tough, as the Mega Gravezord has several special attacks, including the Mega-Gravezord Tiger Attack (using the claws of the Tigerzord) and the massively powerful Mega-Gravezord Inferno Blaster, which obliterates one monster all by itself.

While the mode, unfortunately, doesn’t last long, we’re even more excited that Ranger Slayer is sticking around in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, since that means we’ll also probably see the Gravezord as well. Can you imagine what that group’s Mega form will be? Yeah, we can’t either, but it’s probably going to be amazing. Let us know what you thought of the issue overall in the comments!

Go Go Power Rangers #12 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora and colored by Audrey Mok. The official description is included below.

“The Rangers team up with an unlikely ally to battle Rita’s new monster as the Ranger Slayer inches ever further towards her goal…”

Go Go Power Rangers #12 is in comic stores now. You can check out more of our Go Go Power Rangers coverage on our Power Rangers Hub and make sure to hit up @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage.