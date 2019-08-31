Power Rangers Reveals New Omega Ranger’s Heartbreaking Origin

Power Rangers fans recently met the Omega Rangers in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but issue #42 puts a small but poignant spotlight on the newest addition to the mythos Kiya. Kiya is part of the new Omega Rangers squad that also includes Jason, Trini, and Zack, but we still don’t know too much about Kiya, how she got to be a Ranger, and where all that power comes from. Writer Ryan Parrott pulls back the curtain on parts of her origin though in this issue, and it’s a bit heartbreaking. Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the issue we see Trini seek out and find Kiya after a confrontation with Garrison Vox on the roof of their headquarters. Trini asks Kiya if she’s okay and Kiya tells her a story about her brother. The story is one that brings a smile to Kiya’s face, involving her brother Sello asking where the sun is. She explained to Sello that the sun was sleeping, and then he proceeded to try and wake it up by yelling at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After she laughs she calls it the cutest thing she’s ever seen, but when Trini asks how hold he is, Kiya drops the bomb, saying “he would have been four next month.”

She then tells Trini what happened, saying “I was asleep at the moment that I became…empowered. I woke up to the taste of copper and then a thousand spider-webs of electricity flew out of me. I was connected to everything it touched, and I could feel it building and building until everything turned to ash. When I came to, my family was gone, and I was left with this blessing as a reminder.”

The page then zooms in on her arm, which has some scars from the event. Trini apologizes, telling her she’s so sorry, and that’s when Kiya shares how she feels about people like Garrison Vox, who love these new abilities they got from the reforming of the Grid after it being Shattered.

“You know, Garrison may love his powers, but after the grid shattered, I lost everything.”

That’s heartbreaking, and it shows how far the character’s come since that tragedy, one that wasn’t her fault in any way. Also, if you didn’t feel anything after reading that you’re made of ice. ICE I SAY! Okay, that was a little shouty, I apologize.

In any case, you can check out the spoiler images above, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo and is in comic stores now.