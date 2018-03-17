Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Addresses Toys “R” Us Sponsorship

Many Power Rangers fans were wondering how Toys “R” Us closing their US stores would affect Power Morphicon, and now the convention has released an official statement on the matter.

Power Morphicon took to social media to clear things up, letting fans know that while this year’s event is sponsored by Toys “R” Us, they aren’t the only sponsor, and you can read the full statement below.

“Hey everyone,

A couple notes about ToysRus they are a sponsor of PMC. Not the only sponsor. PMC is a fan ran and funded convention. Your PMC memberships fund the convention. It is a very sad time with the issues surrounding TRU and we wish the family’s of TRU the best in this very trying time for them and everyone involved. But again it will have no bearing on PMC coming up in August. I hope this answers the many questions and concerns you had about this.

Thank you,

PMC”

That’s great news for fans, as this year’s Power Morphicon is shaping up to be pretty amazing from the reveals thus far.

As for Toys “R” Us, the company is starting the liquidation process for its US stores, and CEO Dave Brandon explained how disappointed they are that it came to this.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations. We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

As for Power Morphicon, Jason David Frank will be appearing at the show, as well as the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel (and Super Ninja Steel). Fans can also pick up an exclusive figure of BOOM! Studios’ Lord Drakkon at the show as well as take part in several special events, and you can find out about those and more here.

The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.