Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel ‘Prepare To Fail’ Episode Recap

A new episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel kicks off now. Prepare to Fail.

Episode 13 – Prepare To Fail: Sarah gets overconfident about a test while Madame Odius summons one of her strongest monsters, Brax.

On the ship, we see Badonna fawn all over Brax and tell his guardian Tynamon that she knows a secret that she will reveal if she doesn’t clam up.

At school, we see the Rangers in class, where the teacher tells Sarah she is the only one who got an A on the test. She then tells her part 2is going to be quite difficult, so she needs to study, but Sarah doesn’t look too worried. Victor and Monty both got F’s on the test, but Monty has a plan to prepare for part 2, which somehow involves beans.

The other Rangers are quizzing each other but Sarah is in her phone. Levi is then greeted by a fan who ends up having a bunch of other friends who want autographs. Levi stays to sign autographs while the other Rangers go on, but Sarah is still preoccupied with her phone, wanting to see a movie instead of studying.

The Buzz Cam shows up though and Brax, Tynamon, and Kudabots show up to battle the Rangers, and the Rangers morph. The fight goes really quickly though, as with one hit Brax goes down and starts to run away. The Kudabots then retreat with him and the Rangers are befuddled.

Back at base, the other Ranges head out to study but Sarah is heading to the movies since she is not concerned with the test’s difficulty. Mick then asks her what her current project on the table is and she reveals she calls it her super star blade, but it isn’t finished yet. he suggests working on it together, but she says with Brax so easily defeated they don’t need to worry about it.

Flash over to the ship and Galaxy Warriors and Brax is wheeled out on a cart but the springs up, saying it was his plan to lure the Rangers defenses down and then he will strike when they least expect it.

Back at school the next day the Ranges have an hour to complete the math test, and a trash can be seen full of beans. Sarah then asks the teacher if she got the wrong test, and now she is stressed out since she is not prepared. She looks around in distress.

Victor then looks at Monty and says it is time, and the two both start farting profusely, making everyone gag as their gas inflates the room. As they keep farting the teacher gives everyone gas masks so they can keep taking the test. She runs out though before Victor and Monty get them, so they have to stay and take it or they fail in the terrible air, busting through the door as they run away.

Everyone turns in their gas masks and reveal they got Bs, but Sarah looks so stressed, revealing that she got an F, and says it isn’t fair that the test was so much harder than yesterdays. She confronts her about it, with the teacher saying that she should come prepared next time and that life will present hard challenges.

The Rangers then get called to a reemerging Brax, who asks for their Power Stars and then runs away when the Rangers charge, but then he turns around and starts dismantling them, shocking the Rangers. He even reverses one of their special attacks, and the Rangers have to retreat.

The Rangers head back to HQ where they tell Mick what happened. Sarah realizes he lured them into a false sense of security, and they weren’t prepared, just like her in math class. She then remembers her Super Star Blade, and gets to work finishing it.

After it’s done she reveals the finished project, which allows use of the Lion Fire Armor star too, enhancing its abilities. The other Rangers are also practicing their techniques, and now they head out to battle with Brax.

Brax is ready for them, but the Rangers then execute their plan, using their blasters and then their whiplash attack to throw him off. They then use their new Super Star Blade, with Sarah executing a slick and powerful attack channeling the Lion Fire Star. It sends him reeling, and then the Rangers close in for a final attack, knocking him down for good.

Unfortunately, Badonna is not ready to let go of him yet, so she gigantifies him and then gives him four Skullgators by his side. The Rangers then have to call on both of their Megazords to take them all down, which they manage to do but not before Brax gets away.

The day is saved though, and the Rangers head back to the school, where Sarah runs into her teacher and tells her she learned her lesson about the Math test, so she’s gone and figured out all the answers to the questions she got wrong on the test so she will be prepared next time. The teacher’s so impressed that she lets her take the test again, and is happy with her change of attitude.

Flash over to Victor and Monty, who have just finished installing the door they destroyed after the beans incident, only Monty is still hungry so keeps eating beans. That leads to the destruction of the door they just installed, which means they will have to do it all over again.

That was this week’s episode, so let us know what you thought in the comments!