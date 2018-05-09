Power Rangers’ Red Ranger Gets A Gorgeous New Statue

If you’ve been looking for a stunning Red Ranger piece for your collection, XM Studios has got you covered.

XM Studios just revealed their new 1:4 scale Red Ranger statue, and it is more than worthy of the beloved Rangers leader. The statue is cold-cast porcelain and features impeccable multi-layered detailing that gives the original suit even more depth than it had in the original show.

The pose is full action, as Jason holds the Power Sword in his right hand and his trusty Blade Blaster in his left, but the great part is you can swap those out. The statue actually comes with the Power Armor he got from Tommy, and his interchangeable left arm also holds the Dragon Dagger. His interchangeable right arm holds another pose for the Power Sword.

Not bad at all right? The statue isn’t quite up for pre-order yet but will be soon, and when it does it will retail for $990 SGD, which translates to around $740 USD. If you buy the statue outright without any sort of payment plan it goes down to $891 SGD, which is around $665 USD.

You can see some images of the impressive statue in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

“XM Studios is excited to present our first Power Rangers Premium Collectibles series statue, Red Ranger! The iconic team leader of the Power Rangers, Red Ranger is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish. Paying a tribute to one of our beloved childhood pop culture, Red Ranger is given the XM touch, and best of all, you can power up Red Ranger by putting on his Power Armor! Go Go Power Rangers!”

The Red Ranger Premium Collectibles statue features:

Two (2) interchangeable left arms for alternate display (Holding Power Sword or Dragon Dagger)

Two (2) interchangeable right arms for alternate display (Holding Power Sword or Blade Blaster)

One (1) Power Armor

Crafted from cold-cast porcelain

Limited edition : MTO

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: First 25% customers who order will received Signed Art Prints by the XM Core Creative Team!

Art print by Carlos Dattoli

Artists:

Studio HIVE (Illustrator, Design and Concept Collaboration with XM Studios)

Daniel Simon (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team

Manufactured by:

XM Studios