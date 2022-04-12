Power Rangers Reveals Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Power Sword (Exclusive)

Hasbro’s held a new Fan First Tuesday today for both Transformers and Power Rangers, and amongst the big surprises was the reveal of a slick new addition to the Lightning Collection, which also happens to be one of Power Rangers most iconic weapons. That would be the Power Sword, a weapon wielded by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Red Ranger Jason, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Power Sword is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth on April 12th at 10 AM PST and features lights, sounds, and touch-activated Light FX, which has the sword beaming with red lights. The Power Sword will retail for $219.99 and will start shipping out on August 1st of this year. You can check out the official description below and more images of the Power Sword starting on the next slide!

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER POWER SWORD

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $219.99/Available: 8/1/22)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. In the original 1993 TV series that started it all, Red Ranger Jason was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa, before he passed the Power Sword to Rocky. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER POWER SWORD is a premium roleplay – or cosplay, if that’s your jam – POWER RANGERS collectible with lights, sounds, and touch-activated light FX. With the included display stand, fans can show the world (or their fellow geek friends) their subjectively amazing collectible roleplay item. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on 4/12 at 10AM PT/1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other fan retailers.

You can pre-order the Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Power Sword right here, and you can find images of the new Lightning Collection addition starting on the next slide!

What do you think of the new Power Sword?

Ready for Battle

Grip, Hilt, and Power Coin

Fight Stance

On The Defensive

Power Up

Power Sword with Base

Power Sword with Base (Light FX)