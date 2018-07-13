Power Rangers: All The SDCC Exclusives In One Place

Power Rangers will have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con, including several exclusives you will definitely want to make room for, both in your luggage and your wallet.

Each year San Diego Comic-Con offers up several great exclusives for just about any genre or license, and Power Rangers is no different. Whether you’re a collector of Banda America’s Legacy figures or like the more premium-priced S.H. Figuarts line, there’s something here for any action figure fan.

Fans of Power Ranger Zords are also in luck, as are fans of roleplaying items. Fan of the Power Rangers comics? So are we, and it so happens we’re all in luck because BOOM! Studios and Hasbro are going to have more than a few items you’ll covet.

Fans will also be able to meet several Power Ranger actors and actresses at the show itself, so if you do snag a few of the comics you will have a prime opportunity to get them signed. We’re also hoping a Hasbro, BOOM! Studios, and Bandai America have at least one or two tricks and surprises up their sleeves. Will we find out more about Shattered Grid, Beast Morphers, or the 25th Anniversary episode?

Who knows, but we do know there will be plenty of sweet swag to add to your Power Rangers collections at the show, and we’ve collected them all into one handy list. If new ones are announced we’ll update the post accordingly, and any price information or location information will be updated as well.

Without further ado, hit the next slide to check out all the amazing Power Rangers exclusives you can purchase at the show, and make sure to let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the comments!

Evil In Silver

Fans can add In Space villain Psycho Silver to their collection at SDCC, but if there are any leftover you can also pre-order the figure at Entertainment Earth.

The figure was previously a Toys “R” Us exclusive, but due to the retailer going out of business Entertainment Earth has picked up the baton. If you want to complete your set you’ll need to make sure to pick one up.

The figure will cost $44.99 and can be picked up at Entertainment Earth’s booth #2343. The official description is below.

“We’re the Psycho Rangers. We’re faster than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. But we’re evil!” From the Power Rangers in Space TV series, comes this Power Rangers in Space Psycho Silver Ranger Legacy Collection 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The evil counterpart of the Silver Ranger from Power Rangers in Space makes his appearance in the Legacy line of highly detailed and articulated action figures from Bandai as this collectible 6 1/2-inch tall figure. With show-accurate styling and premium decoration, there are 21 points of articulation and a muscular, heroic design that’s perfect for play or display! Great for adult collectors and kids alike, the Psycho Silver Ranger comes in premium Legacy Collection packaging. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to pick-up this former Toys “R” Us exclusive!”

You can also pre-order the item here.

Soul Of Chogokin Megazord Gets A New Paint Job

It won’t just be figures that will be up for grabs, as fans can also get ahold of an exclusive Soul of Chogokin Black Megazord from Tamashii Nations.

The impressive Zord will boast a black and teal paint job with gold accents and is pretty dang slick. No price has been announced yet, but we do know it will be available at the Bluefin Brands Booth.

The official description can be found below.

“This special edition Megazord Black Version has been designed exclusively for the 25th Anniversary of the Power Rangers brand. With gleaming, plated die-cast parts, this version of the Megazord is particularly suited to commemorating the brand’s “silver anniversary.” In addition to the black, silver, and gold commonly used in the black versions of Soul of Chogokin series figures, the Megazord Black Version adds the color green, the signature color of the Dragonzord, making the Dragonzord Fighting Mode and Mega Dragonzord combinations all the more spectacular.

[SET CONTENTS]

Tyrannosaurus Dinozord, Mastodon Dinozord, Pterodactyl Dinozord, Triceratops Dinozord, Sabertooth Tiger Dinozord, Power Sword, Pterodactyl Dinozord cannons”

Go Red Ranger Go Red Ranger Go

Tamashi Nations will have several exclusives at the event, including an S.H. Figuarts Red Ranger figure from Tamashii Nations.

The new Red Ranger figure will be a special 25th-anniversary edition, with the biggest difference being a brand new head sculpt of Jason Scott, played by Austin St. John. The figure will come with a number of accessories, and will also sport a swappable head with the iconic helmet.

No price has been announced, but you can check out the official description below.

“The Red Ranger returns as a special 25th Anniversary commemorative edition featuring a new head sculpt of Jason from the original series. Digital painting is used to replicate Jason’s face in minute detail.

[SET CONTENTS]

Red Ranger Figure, Power Sword, Ranger Stick, Ranger Stick (Gun), Ranger Stick (Long), Interchangeable hands”

Gets No Better Than Green

S.H. Figuarts will also have another Ranger on hand, which will be the Green Ranger himself Tommy Oliver.

This limited edition Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts figure will boast a new head sculpt like its Red Ranger cousin, with a likeness similar to Tommy Oliver, played by Jason David Frank. It will come with his trademark Dragon Dagger as well as swappable hands, and you can find the official description below. No price has been announced.

“The Green Ranger returns as a special 25th Anniversary commemorative edition featuring a new head sculpt of Tommy from the original series. Digital painting is used to replicate Tommy’s face in minute detail.

[SET CONTENTS]

Green Ranger Figure, Dragon Dagger, Interchangeable hands”

Mighty Morphin Steelbook For The Win

This one is actually not exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con, but fans that are there can pick this up there before it officially releases.

The set will feature the entire series of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which will be spread out over 20 discs. Fans can pick up the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Steelbook DVD from Shout Factory’s Booth, and you can find the official description below.

“Features 2 DVDs of bonus content including interviews with members of the cast and crew, and original fan club videos, promos and more! Also Includes MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE MOVIE™ making its Blu-ray debut, with bonus features including brand-new interviews with Director Bryan Spicer and Stars Johnny Yong Bosch and Paul Freeman! And more!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (Blu-ray)

“Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! But this time, the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has even seen –Ivan Ooze. Unleashed upon the good citizens of Angel Grove after six thousand years of imprisonment, Ivan Ooze strips the Power Rangers and their leader, Zordon, of their powers. Now the Power Rangers must journey to a distant planet to learn the secrets of the ancient Ninjetti. Only then will they become empowered with a force strong enough to restore their Morphin ability and defeat the evil Ivan Ooze. Join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their new Ninja Megazord as they fight to save Angel Grove, and the world, from the forces of evil!”

Gotta Get Those Pins!

As has become tradition BOOM! Studios will have several new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pins on hand at the show, and fans of Shattered Grid are going to love them.

That’s because the new pins, which were designed by Phil Murphy, include two Lord Drakkon versions (Evolution I Samurai and Evolution II Zeo), Ranger Slayer, Gravezord, and a Green Ranger to round out the set. They will be limited to 500 units per pin, and can be picked up from BOOM! Studios’ booth #2229.

#SDCCDebut: A new series of #MMPR pins designed by Lucas Werneck will be available at the #SDCC BOOM! booth #2229! pic.twitter.com/yMzJuetz11 — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) July 10, 2018

You can view the pins above.

“#SDCCDebut: A new series of #MMPR pins designed by Lucas Werneck will be available at the #SDCC BOOM! booth #2229!”

Time For Some Ranger Slaying

While Lord Drakkon is getting plenty of love these days, BOOM! Studios hasn’t forgotten about its other creation the Ranger Slayer.

Fans will be able to pick up this gorgeous San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover of Go Go Power Rangers #11, which features the Ranger Slayer front and center. Montes did it in the form of his other popular covers, as the Ranger Slayer holds her helmet with a reflection of the Gravezord in the visor. The cover can be found at the BOOM! Studios booth.

You can view the slick cover in the image above.

“#SDCCExclusive: SABAN’S GO GO #POWERRANGERS #11 #SDCC exclusive cover by @GoniMontes will be available at the BOOM! booth #2229!”

HyperForce!

The crew of Hyper RPG’s Power Rangers HyperForce are making an appearance at SDCC in the form of an amazing new cover.

The cover accompanies BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29, and is drawn by Jordan Gibson. The cover features the whole HyperForce team, including Alpha 55 and the team’s Green Ranger, and also features the likenesses of the Rangers from the show. You can grab the cover from BOOM! Studios’ booth #2229.

“#SDCCExclusive: #MMPR #29 #HyperForce #SDCC exclusive variant by @gibsoncomics will be available at the BOOM! booth #2229! @Hyper_RPG”

Green With Evil

Bandai America will also have the Psycho Green Legacy Figure at the show as well, but he’ll be in a different location at the show.

Unlike Psycho Silver, Psycho Green will be available at the BOOM! Studios booth, which makes sense since the character was featured in the popular Rangers of 1969 arc. The resulting battle was deadly, showing just how lethal Psycho Rangers can be. Even better is fans can also pick up a special bundle featuring the Psycho Green figure and a gorgeous Lucas Werneck variant to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28. You can see both in the image below.

#SDCCExclusive: The Green Psycho Ranger Legacy Action Figure and #MMPR #28 exclusive variant cover by Lucas Werneck will be available as a bundle at the BOOM! booth #2229! pic.twitter.com/Ne6pyyHeSL — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) July 10, 2018

“#SDCCExclusive: The Green Psycho Ranger Legacy Action Figure and #MMPR #28 exclusive variant cover by Lucas Werneck will be available as a bundle at the BOOM! booth #2229!”

It’s Zeo Time!

Bandai America will have one more exclusive for fans at the show, and if you’re a fan of the Zeo Gold Ranger you’re in luck.

At SDCC will be a Zeo Gold Ranger Edition Legacy Zeonizer, which will feature brand new sounds from Jason Lee Scott (as seen in Power Rangers Zeo). It will also feature several other sounds and light effects and will retail for $120 dollars. This will be exclusively available at Banda America’s booth, and you can find the official description below.

“Created by Zordon of Eltar, the Zeonizers utilized the power of the legendary Zeo Crystals to connect to the Morphin Grid and morph five heroes into the Power Rangers Zeo. These wrist-mounted devices use an interlocking feature that also helped to pilot the Zeo Zords. The Limited Edition Power Rangers Zeo Zeonizer Legacy Zeonizer, Zeo Gold Ranger Edition is a toy original Zeonizer. Featuring quotes straight from Jason Lee Scott, premium die-cast parts, motion activated sound effects and show accurate lights & sounds for all six Zeo Rangers – the Legacy Zeonizer, Zeo Gold Ranger Edition is perfect for display or cosplay. Go Go Power Rangers!”