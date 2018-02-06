BOOM! Releases Full Cover And Checklist For ‘Power Rangers: Shattered Grid’

BOOM! Studios is going all out for Power Rangers Shattered Grid, there’s no better way to keep up with the epic storyline than with this handy checklist.

BOOM! debuted a new trailer for the big event with none other than original Green Ranger Jason David Frank narrating, and now they’ve revealed the full cover to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25. On top of that, they’ve also released a full checklist for the event, which runs from February (prelude) to August, and you can get all the details below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the checklist, the new trailer also showed off some new covers to the event, and we’ll make sure to keep you updated once a better look at them is released.

As for the trailer, which you can see above, Frank seemed to really enjoy playing up his more villainous side.

“The Power Rangers have always been a beacon of light and good; there to save the world day in and day out. This time around, they face a nemesis far worse than they have seen, Lord Drakkon, the alternate and evil version of Tommy Oliver. Bringing the voice of Lord Drakkon, who’s vicious and ruthless, to life ran a volt of energy throughout me,” said Jason David Frank. “It felt so good to be bad hahaha. The fans are in for a historic comic book event that will change the Power Rangers future like no other event in their past. They cannot miss it!”

“When Jason David Frank stepped into our studio at Saban Brands, he captured Lord Drakkon’s voice in a way only Jason can,” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer, Power Rangers Content. “In partnership with BOOM! Studios, we are very excited for fans to view the trailer for this incredible comic book crossover event which tells a Ranger story of incredible scope and scale which we think will thrill the fandom.”

Shattered Grid is the first Power Rangers comics event of its kind, and it will include a plethora of teams from the franchise’s history.

“POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID is truly the biggest Power Rangers story that we could’ve imagined – and now it feels even bigger with Jason David Frank delivering such a chilling performance as Drakkon,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “From Mighty Morphin to Time Force to Super Ninja Steel, we’ve made sure that many of your favorite Rangers get moments to shine – along with introducing some brand new characters you won’t see coming!”

You can check out the full cover above, and make sure to pick up Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 when it hits comic shops later this month.